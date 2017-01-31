Lakers vs Nuggets: Preview and analysis

In the latest preview, the Lakers vs Nuggets game tonight has a lot in store for Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets tonight at the Staples Center.

After four days off, the question turns to how will team perform?

I’m hoping with two days rest and two days practice, they’ll be re-energized and ready battle the Nuggets.

A team who beat them just two weeks ago in a 127-121 shootout in Denver.

D’Angelo Russell returns to the Lakers’ lineup tonight after missing the last three games with an MCL sprain in his right knee and a strained right calf.

His presence on the court is a must.

The Lakers are just 3-13 in games he has missed this year.

Julius Randle will miss his second straight game due to pneumonia.

Tarik Black starts in place of Randle who has been cleared for Thursday’s game.

The Nuggets have won seven of their last nine games and are gunning for the eighth and final playoff seed in the Western Conference.

They haven’t made postseason play since 2013.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have lost eight of their last nine games and hope to snap a three-game skid after losing to Utah, 96-88, last Thursday.

The Lakers shot just 42 percent from the field against Utah and connected on just four-of-14 from the three-point line.

They will have to do much better against the Nuggets who average the league’s third-most points per game (110.3) and who have scored triple figures in 20 of its last 21 games.

The Lakers will be up against a Denver makeshift lineup tonight.

Nikola Jokic has been ruled out. Kenneth Faried remains day to day, and Jamal Murray and Wilson Chandler are both listed as probable.

If the Lakers are to win they’ll need focus.

Russell needs to run the point and the entire team needs to put in some EFFORT…something they haven’t been doing consistently this season.

And they’ll need to play some defense if they hope to stop the Nuggets and their explosive offense.

