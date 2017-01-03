Lakers Vs Grizzlies Recap: Lakers Tame Grizzlies 116-102

The Los Angeles Lakers took care of business against the Memphis Grizzlies at home to end a three-game losing streak.

The Lakers hosted the Grizzlies on Tuesday with a clear goal in mind. The Lakers looked to rebound after a disappointing loss to the Raptors and snap a 3 game losing streak. Meanwhile the Grizzlies hoped to continue their strong start of a 4 game road trip. Nick Young, who has made 80% of his threes in the last two games, looked to keep his hot hand going.

First Quarter

The first quarter was a tight affair. Julius Randle paced the Los Angeles with 6 points as he was active in the paint and around the rim. D’angelo also made some noise with some scoring early. Russell made 5 of 7 from three in the first quarter. However Marc Gasol, who was questionable before the game, came through strong early. He had 10 points by the end of the quarter, and looked quite unfazed by his ankle injury. At the end of the first quarter, the Purple and Gold led by two, 22-20.

Second Quarter

The 2nd quarter started slow, with some bad defense from the Lakers leading to a quick Grizzlies lead. It was then that coach Walton made a hockey substitution, putting all the starters back in. As soon as they re-entered the game, Nick Young and D’angelo Russell ABSOLUTELY CAUGHT FIRE. Nick hit 4 threes in the second quarter alone, as he and Russell parlayed a 12-3 Laker run into a double digit lead. Their passing looked significantly better in this game as a large number of their points came off of assists. Russell and Young kept hitting threes, and at one point in the 2nd had combined to hit 7 of 10. By halftime they hit a combined 10 of 15 from deep. The Grizzlies kept at it though, and cut the lead to 5 with two minutes left. However in the final minute the Lakers built the lead back to 9, 57-48.

Halftime Stats:

At the half, the LA not only held the lead, but also a significant edge in a few categories:

Field Goal Percentage (51.2% to 47.5% Lakers edge)

Three Point Percentage (57.9% to 40% Lakers edge)

Assists: (18 to 10 Lakers edge)

The Lakers and Grizzlies were dead even in rebounds (18) and the Lakers trailed the Grizzlies in free throw shooting with a surprisingly low number (88% to 28% Grizzlies edge). For the Lakers, Russell and Young were tied with the high in scoring with 15 points and 5 threes apiece. Julius Randle also contributed with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. For the Grizzlies, Marc Gasol led in scoring with 12 points, and added 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Mike Conley was the only other player for Memphis in double digits with 11 but didn’t help anywhere else, with only 1 assist.

Third Quarter

The Grizzlies started the third quarter strong to cut lead down to single digits. However the Lakers guards stayed hot from three to hold them at bay. Three point shooting seemed to be the story of the game, as the Lake Show hit 13/22 to the Grizzlies 6/17 early in the third. Randle secured a double-double with 7:20 to go in the 3rd as he helped rebuild the Laker lead up to 12, 69-57. The rest of the third consisted of Memphis chipping at the lead and the Lakers building it back up. LA’s sizzling shooting from deep really helped their cause, as it appeared they couldn’t miss the money ball. They shot a sizzling 61% from deep as they took their lead and raised it up to a commanding 17 point edge. At the end of the third, the Lakers led 91-77 and the question became: can they hold on?

Fourth Quarter:

The Lake Show lead definitely seemed to be insurmountable, but Coach Fizdale inserted his starting lineup back in, refusing to throw in the towel yet. The Lake Show unofficially put the game away with 6 minutes left as they held a 106-87 lead. Jordan Clarkson in particular was the player of the quarter as his energy and activity helped hold the Grizzlies back throughout. He had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists by the 5 minute mark of the game. At the 4 minute mark, Julius Randle got the first triple double against the Grizzlies in two and a half years (177 games). That was the highlight of the fourth as the Lakers held on to win 116-102. LA finished with 6 players in double digits and a Lakers backcourt that shot 12 of 20 from three.

Final Stats:

Lakers Highs:

Scoring: Nick Young, 20 Points (6-11 from the field, all attempts from three)

Rebounding: Julius Randle, 14 Rebounds

Assists: Julius Randle 11 Assists

Grizzly Highs:

Scoring: Marc Gasol, 22 points (8-15 FGM/FGA)

Rebounding: Zach Randolph 9 Rebounds

Assists: Marc Gasol, 7 Assists

Extra Shots: The Lakers finished with 34 assists on 41 made baskets with only 9 turnovers… Julius Randle one of 6 players with multiple triple doubles on the season. The others are James Harden, Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Draymond Green…. The Lakers finished with a unique 50-50-50 shooting split from the field, the three, and the free throw line…Lakers hit a season high 17 threes, two short of their all time high of 19. Julius Randle now leads the 2014 Draft Class in triple doubles, even after missing one whole season. The Purple and Gold head to Portland to play the Trailblazers tomorrow night. Follow Lake Show Life for all the analysis.

What did you guys think of the win tonight? Does it feel getting one in the win column? Let us know in the comments below!

