Lakers vs Grizzlies Preview and Prediction:

The Los Angeles Lakers have a chance to snap their three-game losing streak against an injured Memphis team tonight at Staples Center.

Pop quiz: Which Memphis Grizzlies player had a career night to lift the Grizzlies past the Lakers earlier this season?

Was it:

A.) Fringe All-Star and $135 million man Mike Conley

B.) Two-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year Marc Gasol

C.) Sharpshooter and Mark Cuban’s BFF Chandler Parsons

D.) Three-year NBA journeyman Troy Daniels

If you guessed “D.) Troy Daniels,” you win. You know, if you consider a mediocre NBA player dropping 31 points on the Lakers a “win.”

Unfortunately, this has ben a theme for the Lakers over the past few season. Daniels is just the latest no-name player to have a career night against the Purple and Gold because of the Lakers’ lackluster defense.

However, talking about LA’s defensive struggles is like beating a dead horse. Although, a dead horse might player better defense than the Lakers on some nights. Sorry if that is offensive to dead horses.

Daniels dropped his 31 points on night the Grizzlies were without their starting point guard Mike Conley. Memphis has struggled with staying healthy this season, with names like Conley, Chandler Parsons and Marc Gasol all missing games this season.

There is a chance Gasol doesn’t play tonight, which would be huge for the Purple and Gold. Gasol is really good at basketball. Not only is he a devastating threat in the post with this footwork and post scoring, but he shoots threes now too. Yeah, that Marc Gasol.

Here’s where you can watch Troy Daniels and the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Lake Show.

Memphis Grizzles at Los Angeles Lakers

Date: Monday, Jan. 3

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. PST

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Arena: Amway Center

TV Info: TWC Sportsnet

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Radio: Here

Injury Report

Los Angeles Lakers: Larry Nance Jr. – Knee (Out)

Memphis Grizzlies: Marc Gasol – Ankle (Questionable), Brandan Wright – Ankle (Out), Deyonta Davis – Foot (Out)

Prediction

Despite what logic tells me, I have the Lakers winning tonight *if Marc Gasol is unavailable. Gasol means a ton to Memphis.

At a time when the Grizzlies were supposed to hit a rough patch with Mike Conley missing extended time, Gasol carried the team on his big Spanish back. That’s how good he is.

Aside from Gasol, the Grizzlies don’t have a ton of talent up front. With the exception of Mozgov, the Lakers do have talent up front.

With Larry Nance Jr. out, Thomas Robinson has stepped up in a big way for the Purple and Gold. Tarik Black returned to the rotation Monday night against the Raptors. The two shared the frontcourt off the bench and just like everyone expected, it was wonderful.

Spacing? Screw that. As long as they can get boards they’re fine. Athleticism? Yes sir. Defense? Eh, depends on what you mean by “defense.”

It might not be the same bench mob, but if the second unit can come out guns blazing, they should have a W in the bag tonight.

Los Angeles Lakers 102 Memphis Grizzlies 98

What do you think will happen tonight? Can the Lake Show snap their losing streak or will they get mauled by the Grizzlies once again? Let us know in the comments below!

