Lakers trade rumors: Five players that could change Los Angeles

The latest Lakers rumors have to do with five players who could change the team dramatically.

Trade rumors don’t always pan out, but that’s not just what this is about.

Now that we know the extent of D’Angelo Russell’s latest injury, this is a list about five players from teams around the league that could have a great impact in Los Angeles.

Right away, the question jumps to who would be traded.

That is something that will always be up in the air for discussion. Until anything on that issue comes to fruition, it’s best to leave that be.

But let’s say that a trade goes through for these next five players and they’re now part of the Lakers.

Here’s a look at five stars who would no doubt change the course of the current Lakers roster.

Aaron Gordon

Sports Illustrated recently released an article detailing five players whose trade from their current team would have an effect on the NBA.

One of those stars was Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic.

Gordon’s play in Orlando hasn’t been bad, but rather his situation, as the article entails.

SI argues that Gordon going somewhere else could pan out the same as former Magic player Victor Oladipo.

Aaron Gordon's two-hand ????, Marquese Chriss' one-handed ally oop flush and more from Sunday's Top Dunks! pic.twitter.com/dfpkRwiwnI — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 23, 2017

Oklahoma City is now where Oladipo plays, and that change of scenery has done a lot for his young, energetic talent.

The fact that Gordon plays small forward would be huge for the Lakers.

Right now, Brandon Ingram’s game appears to be expanding, but putting another powerful youngster in the lineup at that position could change everything.

It would give the Lakers the chance to dish veteran Luol Deng or other names that have been in the rumor mill as well.

C.J. McCollum

Portland’s Cinderella season last year exceeded expectations — this year, it’s been just the opposite. Instead of proving to be a competitor in the Western Conference, the Trail Blazers have been trash.

Fighting for an eighth spot in the playoff picture, the Blazers have run into a big problem on offense.

Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum went from explosive, interesting, and capable of working together to being predictable, shallow, and inconsistent.

You can’t expect that to get you very far if you’re Portland.

This won’t happen though because of the fact that McCollum’s contract keeps him in Portland.

The energy that McCollum brings to the table is one of the main reasons he has a Most Improved Player award under his belt.

If this trade ever did happen in the future, it would be the opportunity for the Lakers to deal talented sixth man Lou Williams.

Eric Bledsoe

Addressing their consistent issues at point guard, this is the hypothetical situation where the team chooses to change paths.

D’Angelo Russell has proven he can be effective, but whether or not he can stay healthy is another story.

It’s too soon to say that the Lakers would actually move past Russell, but it can’t be impossible to rule out.

A @Suns player hasn't been this ???? since 2006: @EBled2 posts the first 40p/10a since Steve Nash pic.twitter.com/1maULW6MIp — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 23, 2017

Inconsistent play at that position could cost the Lakers a chance to move on past Kobe Bryant and start succeeding with new faces.

Bledsoe would be that missing key for the Lakers in terms of a starting veteran.

Right now, they have that obvious leader in Lou Williams, but at best he’s a sixth man.

Getting that dependable veteran would be clutch for them moving forward, but it won’t happen with Bledsoe in reality.

Paul George

Indiana’s Paul George is no stranger to the rumor mill.

The chances of him actually going to a team like the Lakers is small, but the idea of him getting trade isn’t.

George and the Pacers seem to be at an impasse, but that could translate to other teams. It’s a reason that the Lakers should express caution with George, but a big name would be familiar territory.

Paul George's numbers were once comparable with the elite talent in the league. Now they've fallen into the chasing pack. https://t.co/zrWgUCf41K — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) January 15, 2017

The bigger question there is why George would want to come to a team with the struggles that Los Angeles currently has.

Sure, you could argue that he’d change his mind and jump ship at any given time, but realistically it won’t happen unless some sort of blockbuster develops.

Lastly, George would allow the Lakers to be around a big enough star not stuck in a decline like they faced with Kobe Bryant.

Still a hypothetical, but it could have the most upside.

Andre Drummond

The reason that Andre Drummond tops this list because of the fact that he’d address the issue the Lakers face at center.

Finding a long term answer is where the issue lies, as short-term solutions haven’t really worked out.

Ivica Zubac has been showing promise as a rookie, but there’s still a lot of room for him to grow. The off-season pursuit and signing of Timofey Mozgov hasn’t gone as planned, and they need a play-maker at that position.

Andre Drummond remains the only player in NBA history with a better shooting percentage from 50-plus feet than the free-throw line. — Dave Hogg ???? (@Stareagle) January 16, 2017

Grabbing a talented, powerful center like Drummond would give the Lakers authority not seen down low in quite some time.

Their young core has shown flashes of energy, but having a big man doing the dirty work would make their opponents respect that part of the floor more.

Closing Thoughts

Whatever possible trade the Lakers make in the near future, if any, has to be done in consideration of their young core.

How the team’s young talent would be affected by a major trade, even broken up if it came to that, would have to be hashed out.

Brandon Ingram has continued to receive plenty of credit from teams around the league, and he may continue to be that x-factor the rest of the season.

Should the Lakers not make a trade this season, the idea of tanking comes into play.

But just like the discussion of who would be involved in a blockbuster trade, tanking is also up for the debate.

It may come to the point in the near future, though, that the Lakers could pull the trigger on a major move.

Until then, we’ll have to do the best with what we’ve got.

This article originally appeared on