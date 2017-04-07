Lakers seek three-game win streak as Kings visit (Apr 07, 2017)

LOS ANGELES — Generosity came calling, and the Los Angeles Lakers answered with glee.

After ending an eight-game skid with a victory against the San Antonio Spurs, the Lakers (23-55) will attempt to parlay it into their second three-game winning streak of the season when they host the Sacramento Kings (31-47) on Friday night at Staples Center.

Sacramento has won four straight at Staples over the Lakers and has taken two of the three meetings this season. However, the two clubs have not faced each other since the Kings dealt DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans at the All-Star break.

The Kings defeated the Lakers 97-96 on Feb. 14 at Staples Center behind 40 points from Cousins.

On Wednesday, the Lakers, who have not won three straight since early in the season, posted a 102-95 victory over the Spurs at San Antonio. The Spurs limited the minutes of some of their top performers, including Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, who did not play in the second half. Spurs guards Tony Parker and Patty Mills sat out the fourth quarter.

The Lakers, who led by as many as 26 points in the first half, took advantage.

“They’re having fun,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said about his players. “We’re trying to build momentum into this offseason, and hopefully we can stay healthy and keep playing a certain way. Our defense was awesome. The guys went out there tonight and really did a heck of a job of being the aggressor and talking and switching.”

By beating the Spurs, the Lakers surpassed the Phoenix Suns (22-57) to escape the Western Conference basement. If the Lakers finish ahead of the Suns, their prospects of landing one of the top picks in the NBA Draft will diminish somewhat.

Walton, though, isn’t concerned.

“We’re not going to tell our players to go out there and lose,” Walton said. “That’s not what sports is about, that’s not how any of these got here and it’s not right. It’s the players’ job, when they’re on the floor, to play as hard as they can and try to win every game that they can. They did their job (Wednesday) night.”

Los Angeles continues to deal with injuries. Guard Jordan Clarkson, who scored 17 points against the Spurs, left the contest in the second half with a knee contusion, and forward Brandon Ingram, who has been nursing tendinitis in his right patellar, played 10 minutes before watching the rest of the contest from the bench.

Guard D’Angelo Russell (knee soreness) did not play.

Russell and Clarkson are listed as questionable for the Kings game, while Ingram is probable. Walton said Ingram would play but would have his minutes restricted again.

The Kings are wrapping up their 11th straight losing campaign. In their last outing Tuesday, the Kings recorded a 98-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento.

A group effort benefitted the Kings, who have won their last two contests. Ben McLemore scored 22 points to lead the Kings. Buddy Hield added 16 points, Langston Galloway had 15 points and Willie Cauley-Stein collected 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds.

“It’s all about learning how to win, especially for us, the young crew,” rookie Skal Labissiere said after contributing 11 points and seven rebounds. “So it feels good to go out there and get some wins. We’re learning how to close out games.”