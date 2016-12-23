Lakers rumors: Can they make the playoffs?

In the latest Lakers rumors, let’s take a look a three reasons Los Angeles could wind up in the playoffs.

It’s hard to imagine right now, but it is still very possible.

As the Lakers end their pre-Christmas road trip in Orlando on Friday, the time is coming to decide whether or not we should take them seriously.

Sure, things started promising, but with just over ten wins and more than twenty losses, the question changes. Instead of being amazed, we’re left to ask ourselves how they can get better.

And even then, it comes down to how they can do it quickly.

Dealing for a superstar isn’t off the table, but isn’t too likely. Head coach Luke Walton has expressed that he wants the team to build from the inside out.

This means that the young core will need to be more of their early season selves.

Before their game in Orlando, the Lakers are stuck in a rut as the eleventh best team in the Western Conference. That’s not great by any measure, but the teams above them aren’t doing wonderful either.

Portland holds the current eighth spot, while Sacramento and Denver edge Los Angeles in the standings.

That in mind, here’s three reasons that the rest of the way could land the Lakers in the playoffs after all.

Keeping their enemies close

A major reason the Lakers still have a glimmer of hope is because the cluster of teams they’re in the midst of are not-so-great.

The Trail Blazers have failed in epic proportions so far, looking instead like the floundering team analysts predicted a year ago.

Between the eight-seeded Blazers and the last place Phoenix Suns, there is only a separation of four games.

That could come in a solid home stand, road trip, or combination of such.

Walton thinks the Lakers got caught up a bit in the standings after the strong start and didn’t focus enough on the process of improving. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 16, 2016

While Phoenix is four games back, the Lakers are at a much more feasible distance of two and a half games.

Portland has been beaten thus far by division rivals Utah and Oklahoma City, so the key is keeping them down. If the Trail Blazers catch fire while all teams currently below them struggle, it won’t be much of a race.

There are too many hypothetical elements to determine whether or not the Blazers will falter. But the current gap is the type of challenge this young core needs.

One bad slip up by Portland met with a strong Los Angeles push could shake things up traumatically.

Change of scenery

Getting over Kobe Bryant was one thing. Changing head coaches and moving on from Byron Scott was a whole different story.

While both were necessary, the shifts have had two very different effects on the Lakers.

For instance, playing without Bryant has eased the younger players into being themselves. It’s not hard to tell that their offense flows much better without the now-retired legend.

As hard as that is to come to grips with, it’s not going to change anytime soon.

D’Angelo Russell and Byron Scott butted heads way more than any coach-player relationship ever should.

Luke Walton on Brandon Ingram (9 pts, 10 reb, 9 ast): “That’s the best and most confident he’s looked all season." — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 18, 2016

The clear distaste for each other took its toll on chemistry, keeping the team back from their full potential.

Hiring Luke Walton changed the direction of this team dramatically. With their immediate and long term future considered, Luke Walton gave the franchise a chance to truly start over.

With rookie sensation Brandon Ingram coming into the picture, there was too much young talent to let Byron Scott mismanage.

Now that the major players for the Lakers are returning to full health, their head coach will ultimately decide how to play out the rest of the season.

Let their bench do the talking

Surprisingly enough, it’s been the team’s bench that has made the most noise this season. Their starting lineup has been nice, but without their bench’s effort so far, they wouldn’t even be where they are right now.

This has come largely on the shoulders of Jordan Clarkson and Lou Williams.

Williams was known to be a dangerous sixth man after his time in Toronto. However, this season has given us a new look at the player that will lead the Lakers in the locker room when they need it most.

It’s a job they acquired Luol Deng for, but Williams has been the one truly leading the team in the absence of Russell and Young.

Is Lou Williams the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year so far? #lakeshowhttps://t.co/UXtspo8TyD pic.twitter.com/DuOeFGJJAr — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) December 19, 2016

Alongside him is his partner in crime Jordan Clarkson.

The bench role is new for Clarkson, but his comfort and willingness to still grow in that regard has been fantastic. Reaping the benefits of patient, consistent play, the Lakers’ bench has gotten the best of even the Warriors.

Having a great bench will help them get into the playoff picture for obvious reasons. Standing out from the pack, though, will be determined by them more than many realize, even now.

It has been to them the same kind of weapon that a championship defense is in the game of football.

They don’t always win the game in a pretty way, but they get the job done.

It’s what counts at triple zeros, anyway.

Closing Thoughts

In addition to the aforementioned reasons, Nick Young is the extra credit factor.

Nobody really thought he’d do much this season with Los Angeles. In fact, there was plenty of reason to believe that he’d not even be with the team at the start of the season.

None of that happened, and instead he’s made a case for potentially the most improved player in the league. He’s gone from someone that only made headlines if he was in a blooper reel or some sort of off-the-court incident.

Now he has people talking about his defense being crucial to the team’s success.

The Lakers legitimately had problems because he, of all people, had an injury that kept him sidelined with D’Angelo Russell.

HIGHLIGHTS: Lakers fall to the Heat 115-107 despite Nick Young's five three-pointers and third consecutive 20-point game. pic.twitter.com/gmC72ylyQ2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 23, 2016

For Young to continue to be effective, health obviously goes without saying. Once that’s taken care of, Young must remember his place on the team.

He’s in between who would be considered the young core and who would be seasoned league veterans.

Not fitting into either category, let alone any, hasn’t seemed to bug him though.

Closing out the 2016 part of the season strong is important, too.

Playing the Clippers on Christmas Day along with a fresh start come January will change their outlook the rest of the way.

Let’s hope they see the change coming and run with it.

This article originally appeared on