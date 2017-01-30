Lakers’ Rookies Show Signs of Improvement

Despite a tough stretch for the Lakers, Ivica Zubac and Brandon Ingram are starting to show progress in the second half of their first season.

January has not been the most enthusiastic month for the Lakers. With a 4-8 record and fresh off the worst loss in the history of the franchise, some memories of the last disastrous season have begun to resurface on fans’ minds.

Please Lakers fans, there is no need to panic. We very well knew from the beginning that this would be another transition year for the young and developing Lakers. The unexpected 10-10 start produced too high and unrealistic expectations for Walton’s team.

Instead, we can rejoice for last two draft picks Brandon Ingram and Ivica Zubac, who are finally making some stride in the league.

Brandon Ingram

Ingram has logged a few starting assignments, both at the point guard and small forward positions. He has obviously gone through some growing pain getting accustomed to the NBA game playing two different positions. But at the same time, he has been praised by Lakers’ staff for how he is facing the task.

If we don’t count the recent slump of two straight games at 0 points, in the month of January he is averaging 11 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. His offensive rating is at a season-best 106. He is also shooting 40% from three.

Plus/Minus is at -7.3. Though not outstanding, it is way better than the -14.3 of December.

In what Walton called his best game so far, against the Indiana Pacers, Brandon scored 17 points to go along with 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals.

Although the last two games have obviously lowered these stats, January remains a productive month for Ingram and certainly the best one in his short career.

Ivica Zubac

Zubac spent most of the season playing for the D-Fenders averaging almost a double-double. With 15.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game he also collected a few call-ups from the Lakers. Furthermore, coach Walton recently claimed to be willing to give him “the minutes he earned” and he kept the promise.

He was one of the few bright spots in the tremendous loss against the Spurs and had a great game against the Nuggets scoring the first double-double (11 points, 13 rebounds), with 3 blocks, of his NBA career.

Since then he has shown no signs of slowing down, notching a double-double after another and proving that his hard work is already paying off.

The two rookies are still young and have a long way to go, but it looks like the front office picked really well at the draft.

Kupchak and Buss should now remain patient and stay with the project they built over the last few years. They must avoid rushing into some trade to get immediate star power sacrificing the young pieces they collected.

As for you Lakers fans, just sit and enjoy the process, watching these young players grow and become the cornerstones of Lakers’ future.

