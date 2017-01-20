Lakers recap: Los Angeles pummels Pacers in much-needed win

Los Angeles Lakers 108 Indiana Pacers 96

The latest Lakers recap holds plenty of good and bad in it.

If you thought the Lakers recap of a game against Indiana was going to be extremely important, you’d end up being right. Although a great win, the team fell to the injury bug once again.

This time it was point guard D’Angelo Russell, who went down with his second big injury this season.

The second year former Ohio State phenom suffered yet another knee injury. It’s hard to imagine the team being thrilled about this, especially given his promise in summer league.

Outside of the injury to Russell, other players are stepping up.

More improvements came from rookie Brandon Ingram, and Lou Williams re-emerged as the team’s leading scorer for another night.

Williams had a team-high 27 points, while Ingram had 15 of his own.

Sweet move by Sweet Lou as he crosses his way to the rim and lays it in #LakeShow (????: @SpectrumSN & @spectdeportes) pic.twitter.com/W9I5BbkYu8 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 21, 2017

The rookie also had seven rebounds and two assists as his game is beginning to come to fruition.

For the Lakers, it improved their record to 16-31 on the season. Still plenty of work cut out for them if they expect to push for the playoffs.

But getting a win at home is a step in the right direction.

As for Indiana, Paul George led his team in scoring with 21 points. While George’s great game was expected, the Pacers got a lot of production from Al Jefferson.

The former Charlotte Hornet put in work against the Lakers, who struggled to keep him from scoring.

While the Pacers fight for recognition in the Eastern Conference, it doesn’t seem to equate to the Lakers’ struggles. Either the team fails to have it altogether mentally or they see a star get injured.

Not the pattern the team likes to see, but not much else they can do now.

