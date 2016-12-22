Lakers News: Four season records were set in Charlotte

Dec 20, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton waits for a foul explanation in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. The Hornets defeated the Lakers 117-113. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

 The latest Lakers news has to do with a season high 73 points scored in the first half, among other things.

This Lakers season high was only one of a few season high for individual players as well.

As a team, they were able to create plays in the first half and after intermission they seemed to have trouble making plays.

All these season highs are good news that came out of this loss to the Hornets.

In addition, scoring 41 points in the first quarter is another record set against the sixth best defense in the NBA.

Furthermore, speaking of season highs 2 players each had their own season highs.

Nick Young finds his stroke

Dec 20, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young (0) shoots the ball against Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum (5) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Young had himself a night with a new Lakers season high.

Young was 5-10 from downtown and 9-18 from the field and making his only free throw attempt.

Additionally, he grabbed 2 rebounds and had 24 points playing for 27 minutes.

Sadly he did turnover the ball once despite his new Lakers season high 24 points scored in game.

Also, Young wasn’t the only Lakers player with an individual season high.

Jordan Clarkson lights up from beyond the arc

Dec 20, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (6) reacts to a foul call in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. The Hornets defeated the Lakers 117-113. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Secondly, Jordan Clarkson also had a lakers season high in the three department.

As a result of playing for 31 minutes, Clarkson scored a career high 7 three pointers in the game and he recorded 25 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds.

Hence, by looking at the stats for Clarkson it seems as if he did nothing.

However he was just 5 assists from a double-double. Therefore his stats could be interpreted that he could have passed more or he made all his three pointers.

Starting stronger than ever

Dec 20, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (37) sits on the bench in the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. The Hornets defeated the Lakers 117-113. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Thirdly, In the first quarter the Lakers set a season high for most points scored in a quarter.

For the quarter and half it is the most points they have scored this season. All these points scored and seasons highs mean nothing, since the Lakers were shocked by the Hornets

They couldn’t  keep their streak of scoring points in a half going after the halftime break. In addition, they may have set another unfortunate record, in how many Lakers get injured in a season.

The irony of injuries

Dec 20, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. (7) goes up for a shot against Charlotte Hornets center Roy Hibbert (55) in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Lastly, Larry Nance Jr. injured himself diving after the basketball.

After stealing the ball from Cody Zeller, Zeller knocked the ball away from Nance and immediately afterwards Nance Jr. grabbed his knee.

Since he seemed to be in agonizing pain he was not putting weight on his leg.

Nance was carried to the locker room after receiving help getting up from the floor.

He will have a MRI Wednesday in Miami to further assess the injury.

Also teammates and coaches understand how much he means to this team and how important his role is. They know this is a big loss no matter how much time he is out for.

Lastly, if there were season highs for injuries to players on a team, the Lakers would be close to owning it.

However there isn’t.

Nonetheless this is an important loss, as another key Lakers player goes down.

Closing Thoughts

In conclusion, the Lakers had a lead the whole game, yet they found a way to blow the lead.

In addition to their loss they lost power forward Larry Nance Jr.

Also, players and coaches understand his impact for the team and how this is a tremendous loss for them no matter the timeline of his absence.

Furthermore amidst this negative news there was positive news as Clarkson, Young, and the Lakers as a team all had season highs.

