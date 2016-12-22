Lakers News: Four season records were set in Charlotte

The latest Lakers news has to do with a season high 73 points scored in the first half, among other things.

This Lakers season high was only one of a few season high for individual players as well.

As a team, they were able to create plays in the first half and after intermission they seemed to have trouble making plays.

All these season highs are good news that came out of this loss to the Hornets.

In addition, scoring 41 points in the first quarter is another record set against the sixth best defense in the NBA.

Furthermore, speaking of season highs 2 players each had their own season highs.

Nick Young finds his stroke

Nick Young had himself a night with a new Lakers season high.

Young was 5-10 from downtown and 9-18 from the field and making his only free throw attempt.

Additionally, he grabbed 2 rebounds and had 24 points playing for 27 minutes.

Sadly he did turnover the ball once despite his new Lakers season high 24 points scored in game.

Also, Young wasn’t the only Lakers player with an individual season high.

Jordan Clarkson lights up from beyond the arc

Secondly, Jordan Clarkson also had a lakers season high in the three department.

As a result of playing for 31 minutes, Clarkson scored a career high 7 three pointers in the game and he recorded 25 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds.

HIGHLIGHTS: Clarkson hit a career-high 7 triples, but it wasn't enough as the Lakers fall to the Hornets, 117-113. pic.twitter.com/X4WZ5h5b0G — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 21, 2016

Hence, by looking at the stats for Clarkson it seems as if he did nothing.

However he was just 5 assists from a double-double. Therefore his stats could be interpreted that he could have passed more or he made all his three pointers.

Starting stronger than ever

Thirdly, In the first quarter the Lakers set a season high for most points scored in a quarter.

???? The Lakers play their best half of the season, erupting for 73 points to go up by 14. ???? pic.twitter.com/liSImprfCA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 21, 2016

For the quarter and half it is the most points they have scored this season. All these points scored and seasons highs mean nothing, since the Lakers were shocked by the Hornets

They couldn’t keep their streak of scoring points in a half going after the halftime break. In addition, they may have set another unfortunate record, in how many Lakers get injured in a season.

The irony of injuries

Lastly, Larry Nance Jr. injured himself diving after the basketball.

After stealing the ball from Cody Zeller, Zeller knocked the ball away from Nance and immediately afterwards Nance Jr. grabbed his knee.

Since he seemed to be in agonizing pain he was not putting weight on his leg.

Nance was carried to the locker room after receiving help getting up from the floor.

He will have a MRI Wednesday in Miami to further assess the injury.

Nance, Jr.‘s teammates are all concerned as team awaits his MRI results tomorrow in Miami. They know how valuable he is, and feel for him. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 21, 2016

Also teammates and coaches understand how much he means to this team and how important his role is. They know this is a big loss no matter how much time he is out for.

Lastly, if there were season highs for injuries to players on a team, the Lakers would be close to owning it.

However there isn’t.

Nonetheless this is an important loss, as another key Lakers player goes down.

Closing Thoughts

In conclusion, the Lakers had a lead the whole game, yet they found a way to blow the lead.

In addition to their loss they lost power forward Larry Nance Jr.

Also, players and coaches understand his impact for the team and how this is a tremendous loss for them no matter the timeline of his absence.

Furthermore amidst this negative news there was positive news as Clarkson, Young, and the Lakers as a team all had season highs.

