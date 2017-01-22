Lakers: Los Angeles D-Fenders To Be Rebranded as South Bay Lakers

After ten years, the Los Angeles D-Fenders will be rebranded as the South Bay Lakers after the 2016-17 season.

D-Fenders President/CEO Joey Buss made an announcement early Sunday that the Lakers’ D-League affiliated will be rebranded as the South Bay Lakers.

The D-Fenders have won three conference championships and have combined for 35 NBA Call-Ups including both former players and staff.

This make so much sense! If you discuss the D-Fenders with most folks, they usually ask, “The what? Who are the D-Fenders?” Rebranding the team to the South Bay Lakers will help with instant recognition. Only one question will remain for fans, “The South Bay Lakers?”

The South Bay is an area of Southern California just south of the Los Angeles International Airport encompassing El Segundo where the new UCLA Health Training Center Lakers facility is set to open in the Summer of 2017.The South Bay is a huge area with a dense population and covers Inglewood to El Segundo to Palos Verdes to Carson.

The D-Fenders GM Nick Mazzella was interviewed about the rebranding at the NBA D-League Showcase where teams come to play each other in one location for NBA scouts to assess the player’s performances. “We’re super excited about the South Bay Lakers rebrand.” Mazzella points out that the Lakers were the first team to purchase a D-League team ten years ago.

What else is changing? A new state of the art facility under the same roof as the Lakers. The players will have new locker rooms and a stadium. The fan experience is going to be wonderful.

Both Lakers legends A.C. Green (Lakers and D-Fenders color analyst) and James Worthy mentioned on Lakers All-Access how happy they were with the decision and pointed out that the Laker Girls also perform during the game.

2️⃣ Lakers games + 2️⃣ D-Fenders games = 4️⃣ wins this weekend! pic.twitter.com/Hb2INoWrFZ — Laker Girls (@LakerGirls) January 9, 2017

Using the iconic name will help the players feel like they are a part of the Lakers organization. The players often come to watch their D-League team and cheer on Ivica Zubac. But wait, there is more according to the D-Fenders website:

South Bay’s new colors put a modern twist on a classic Lakers look. The use of Purple and Gold will further align the franchise to the world-wide influence of its parent brand. Meanwhile, South Bay Blue will act as a differentiator from the Lakers identity, honoring the ocean views that are so prominent in the South Bay region. Logos for the South Bay Lakers will be unveiled following the conclusion of the NBA D-League regular season, and jerseys for the new brand will be debuted this summer after the team’s move to a new facility.

The San Antonio Spurs affiliate the only D-League team as it stands which is named after their affiliated NBA team; the Austin Spurs.

Most teams do not play close to their NBA Affiliate, and some D-League teams are not affiliated with an NBA team. But that is different with the D-Fenders, they play in the Lakers Practice Facility, and that will continue into the Lakers new practice facility.

All-around this decision was a genius move because the Lakers brand is world renown, the D-Fenders are the longest running affiliate team, there will be no question which franchise they will be affiliated. On top of that, with additional capacity next season in the new stadium, this should help fill up the stands.

The Los Angeles D-Fenders won their 20th game today, they are now 20-6 after defeating the Texas Legends (12-12), 128-115. Appropriately, the D-Fenders played in the final game of the 2017 NBA Development League Showcase, getting a chance to be the players to give the scouts their last impressions.

