Lakers look to keep momentum as they host Magic (Jan 08, 2017)

LOS ANGELES — High times on the hardwood haven’t been the norm for the Los Angeles Lakers during the past few seasons.

However, the Lakers and their fans were all giddy after Los Angeles recorded a season high in points in a dominating 127-100 rout of the Miami Heat on Friday night.

The Lakers (14-26) hope to carry over that solid performance Sunday when they meet the Orlando Magic at Staples Center.

The Lakers won for only fifth time in their last 20 games by crushing the Heat in a testy contest at Staples that featured a clash between Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson and Heat guard Goran Dragic, resulting in the ejection of both players in the third quarter.

Clarkson, who decked Dragic with a forearm before officials and players from both teams intervened, could face a suspension. There wasn’t any announcement by the NBA on Clarkson’s status for Sunday late Saturday.

Lakers coach Luke Walton downplayed the incident.

“A couple of players pushing each other, I don’t think it is that big of a deal,” Walton said Friday. “You never want a fight to happen, but whatever, keep the game moving and let’s go.”

Before the Miami win, the Lakers had little to go on with their recent showings. They had dropped four of their last five — a 116-102 win over the Memphis Grizzlies being their lone victory — and regressed to some of their bad habits defensively that plagued them for much of the season, particularly in December, when they stumbled to a 2-14 mark.

However, at least for one night, that changed against the Heat. Rookie Brandon Ingram, who tied a career high with 17 points to go along with six rebounds, said playing with vigor is critical for the Lakers if they expect to defeat the Magic.

“Just keep doing what we are doing. Coming out with the same mindset, being unselfish (and) moving the ball. We’ll be fine,” said Ingram, one of six Lakers to reach double figures in scoring against the Heat.

The Magic will kick off a six-game road trip against the Lakers. Orlando (16-22) is coming off a 100-93 loss at home to the Houston Rockets on Friday. The Magic have lost their last two and four of the past five contests.

A troubling defense hurt the Magic for the last month, but they were encouraged by holding the high-scoring Rockets, who were second in the NBA in scoring at 114.3 points per game entering Saturday’s games, to 14 points under their average.

“It was a big game for us defensively to prove what we can do, prove (it) to ourselves,” Magic point guard D.J. Augustin said, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “Holding that team to 100 points is big for us, but it didn’t get the win. So it doesn’t feel that good. But at the same time, we can take a lot from this game and move on.”

Guard Evan Fournier, who missed five games with a bruised heel before returning for the last two contests, leads the Magic in scoring at 17.3 points per game. Forward Serge Ibaka is averaging 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per outing. Center Nikola Vucevic, who played college ball at nearby USC, is scoring 13 points and 10.3 boards.