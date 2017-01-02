Lakers: How to fix the roster to make LA relevant

After an amazing start, the Lakers are now slowing down and showing all their weaknesses while a playoff spot becomes an increasingly distant mirage. Let’s see what change they could consider to bolster the team.

Provided that the ownership does not want to disrupt the best bench in the league, the emphasis is definitely on the starting lineup which requires some major adjustment to turn the team into a potential contender.

Although Nick Young has turned out a good fit for the season, the shooting guard is the most critical position in the long term.

That said, we also know that Luol Deng is becoming an urgent issue for the Purple and Gold.

It is clear to everyone that Brandon Ingram is the small forward of the future in LA. But Deng’s scarce production joint with his heavy contract have made him an uncomfortable matter, to be moved sooner rather than later.

One possible suitor would be his former coach Tom Thibodeau.

The underperforming Timberwolves are in strong need of a veteran proven defender and the former Bull, who succeded under coach T, could be the answer.

Obviously, the T-Wolves’ President is not looking to part ways with his young nucleus of future stars. Anyway, he could be willing to absorb Deng’s contract in exchange for guard Shabazz Muhammad, who is struggling to receive consistent minutes.

Though his stats have declined because of the infamous overuse of starters by Thibodeau, the 6’6 lefty is still the scoring machine who scored 35 against the mighty Warriors last year.

In LA he would probably inherit the starting shooting guard spot, with Nick Young moving to the small forward.

The newly found flexibility obtained by moving Luol Deng, would allow to re-sign both Young and Muhammad (a restricted free agent) should they turn out to be a good tandem on the wing.

This trade would provide the much needed long term solution at the shooting guard. Furthermore, over time, Young could swap his starting spot with the rising Brandon Ingram and take his in the bench unit.

However, I see how Muhammad’s bad defense and lack of 3-point shooting are a major concern. A strong commitment by the player to work on both of them would be needed to fit in Walton’s system.

On top of that, to make the ends meet, some other contract should be included in the trade. The seldom-used Jordan Hill (paired with another low-contract player) would be a strong candidate. With his shooting touch, defensive presence and rebounding ability he would represent a welcomed return in LA.

Furthermore, he is on a two-year contract with a team option on the second year. Should things don’t workout, the Lakers could decline the option and let him go.

What Kupchak and Buss should refuse is a proposal to get Pekovic’s contract (who Minnesota would gladly offload off his books) with Muhammad’s. This would affect the flexibility so far preserved to try to sign a max-player in the summer.

Moving to the frontcourt, keep an eye on Demarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis.

If one of the two big men became available at some point before the deadline or in the summer, it would be an enticing opportunity.

The acquisition of one of them would come at a great cost, though.

Some combination of Randle, Mozgov and draft picks would be an utopian, way too favorable price. Another of their young promising pieces should be added to the package.

Adding Clarkson and Lou Williams would probably still be considered a fair price, but LA would be forced to say goodbye to his phenomenal bench.

More likely, the partner team would ask (in addition to Randle) for one between rising stars Russell or Ingram.

But would it be worth giving away this players, dismantling the young core patiently built on year of losses?

A superstar who would immediately relaunch the team but still in need of help to make the team a contender, or a bunch of possible future stars who need time to develop?

A hard choice for the front office.

What do you think? Should the Lakers sacrifice their future for immediate star power or keep waiting for the young kids to grow and find their groove in the league?

