Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram Selected For Rising Stars Game

The future is bright in Los Angeles and the NBA is keeping tabs on the growth of the Lakers’ young talent. D’Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram will participate in the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star Weekend on Feb. 17, according to reports.

NBA announces rosters for rookie-soph game (aka "rising stars challenge"). pic.twitter.com/ovx4uxIfQD — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) January 25, 2017

Russell played in the Rising Stars game last year alongside teammate Jordan Clarkson. He finished with 22 points, shooting 60 percent from the field and 57 percent from 3. While there is very little defense played at All-Star Weekend, it was still nice to see those shots go down considering how much he struggled last season.

Russell is leading all point guards drafted in 2015 and 2016 in points (14.3), rebounds (3.7) and 3 pointers made. But you know, he’s a bust.

Brandon Ingram will have a chance to make a name for himself this year. Ingram isn’t leading his draft class in any statistical categories the way Russell is, but the flashes of All-Star potential have been there all season. His advanced offensive skill set and playmaking instincts could make him a very dangerous player in the future.

Ingram is averaging 8.3 points, 2 assists and 4 rebounds per in his first season in the NBA. His all-around game almost earned him a triple-double this season, which would have made him the youngest player to ever notch a tiple-double. The youngest player? Some nobody named LeBron James. I’m sure you’ve never heard of him.

Players that might have been considered for this event like Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson were unable to participate because the game is intended for rookies and sophomores.

Players that were eligible but didn’t make the cut are Ivica Zubac Larry Nance Jr. and yes, Marcelo Huertas. Can we say SNUB?

You can see Russell and Ingram take on Joel Embiid and Team World Friday, Feb. 17 on TNT. For the full schedule of events, you can visit the official NBA All-Star website.

But what do you guys think? Do Russell and Ingram deserve to be there? Is there anyone you would have liked to see instead? Let us know in the comments below!

