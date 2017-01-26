Lakers: Byron Scott Calls Out Russell on Immaturity … Again

Byron Scott has a history with D’Angelo Russell and it’s definitely not a good one. The former Lakers head coach once again criticized his former point guard on Wednesday.

Lakers former head coach Byron Scott and D’Angelo Russell did not get along in their one year together. Scott explained his philosophy on coaching young guys on “L.A. Today” on AM 570 Wednesday.

“When they walk in now they think you owe them,” Scott said. “You know, and I always felt when you walk in brother you gotta show me, I ain’t gotta show you. I’ve been there, I’ve done this. You gotta show me.”

That philosophy led to Scott benching Russell instead of giving him minutes to develop. That philosophy also led to Scott being let go. The organization knew he wasn't the guy to lead the Lakers through this rebuilding process and this only shows how right they were to fire him. When asked his opinion on Russell, Scott said, " He still has a lot of growing up to do.

Despite his displacement, Scott still feels the need to speak on his former players.

“He still has a lot of growing up to do,” he said of Russell. “Still has a lot of room to improve.”

He added to that sentiment later in the interview saying, “But he’s got to grow up. He’s got to take the responsibility of being one of the leaders of the team, one of the better players on the team. Until he does that, he’s gonna keep having these ups and downs.”

While Russell’s inconsistencies this season are well documented, I think it’s unfair to say it’s happening because of his maturity. I don’t really see what the two have to do with each other. Scott also revealed one of his biggest problems with D’Angelo, ” He has to put in the work. One of my biggest things with him was you can’t be a first, second, or third-year player and practice is at 11 and you walk on the floor at 10:50. You got to be there early, you gotta work your butt off to get to where you want to go.”

If Scott is trying to criticize Russell on his work ethic, that’s understandable. But to call him out on his maturity to me makes it almost a personal attack. If Scott came out and said Russell is lazy or he plays too cool, that would make sense and he’d definitely have the support of Reggie Miller. It has been obvious at times D’angelo make lazy passes or take possessions off, but to say he is immature is unnecessary and he just comes off as a bitter former coach. At this point, he should just let whatever happened last year stay in the past.

In terms of Russell’s work ethic though, he seems to have taken strides forward recently. Scott’s replacement, coach Luke Walton has praised his point guard for his professionalism and dedication.

Telling quote from Luke Walton on improved play of D’Angelo Russell & Julius Randle & how they’ve both "stepped up their professionalism" pic.twitter.com/xEWLx7sMBN — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) January 9, 2017

If Luke believes D’Angelo is doing what needs to be done in order to be successful, that sounds perfect to me. Hopefully Byron decides to stop criticizing his former point guard because it’s become unnecessary and pretty annoying.

