Lakers at Trail Blazers live stream: How to watch online
The Portland Trail Blazers (19-27) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (16-32) on Wednesday night. Here’s how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.
There are 10 NBA games on the schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 25. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Los Angeles Lakers (16-32) and the Portland Trail Blazers (19-27). Tipoff from the Moda Center in Portland will be at 10:30 p.m. ET
While there will be no local telecast in either the Portland or Los Angeles media markets, this game will be nationally televised on ESPN. The available live stream can be found on WatchESPN.
Los Angeles enters play at 16-32 on the year and in 14th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (38-7) by a massive 23.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles lost its most recent game on the road in embarrassing fashion to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, 122-73. The Lakers have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and are 5-19 away from the Staples Center this season.
Portland enters play at 19-27 on the year and in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers trail the Utah Jazz (29-18) by 9.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Portland won its most recent game on the road against the Boston Celtics in overtime Saturday, 127-123. The Trail Blazers have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and are 11-9 at the Moda Center this season.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Location: Portland, Oregon
Venue: Moda Center
TV Info: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
According to OddsShark.com, the Trail Blazers will be laying 9.5 points at home to the visiting Lakers. The associated moneylines for this game are Portland -460 and Los Angeles +385. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 220 points.
Portland should be able to cover the 9.5-point spread and win this game over the Lakers convincingly. The game should be closer than the worst loss in Lakers history on Saturday, but Portland should have no problem putting away the Lakers.
More from FanSided
- The Last Jedi opening crawl: Director Rian Johnson teases fans with pic4m ago
- WWE needs a women’s Royal Rumble match9m ago
- Auburn Football Recruiting 2017: 5 must-have recruits for Tigers9m ago
- WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 5 hints a Smackdown Live superstar wins30m ago
- 5 Premier League teams who need to make a signing before the transfer window closes39m ago