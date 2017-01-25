Lakers at Trail Blazers live stream: How to watch online

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-27) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (16-32) on Wednesday night. Here’s how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are 10 NBA games on the schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 25. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Los Angeles Lakers (16-32) and the Portland Trail Blazers (19-27). Tipoff from the Moda Center in Portland will be at 10:30 p.m. ET

While there will be no local telecast in either the Portland or Los Angeles media markets, this game will be nationally televised on ESPN. The available live stream can be found on WatchESPN.

Los Angeles enters play at 16-32 on the year and in 14th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (38-7) by a massive 23.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles lost its most recent game on the road in embarrassing fashion to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, 122-73. The Lakers have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and are 5-19 away from the Staples Center this season.

Portland enters play at 19-27 on the year and in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers trail the Utah Jazz (29-18) by 9.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Portland won its most recent game on the road against the Boston Celtics in overtime Saturday, 127-123. The Trail Blazers have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and are 11-9 at the Moda Center this season.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Portland, Oregon

Venue: Moda Center

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

According to OddsShark.com, the Trail Blazers will be laying 9.5 points at home to the visiting Lakers. The associated moneylines for this game are Portland -460 and Los Angeles +385. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 220 points.

Portland should be able to cover the 9.5-point spread and win this game over the Lakers convincingly. The game should be closer than the worst loss in Lakers history on Saturday, but Portland should have no problem putting away the Lakers.

