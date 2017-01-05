Lakers at Trail Blazers live stream: How to watch online

The Portland Trail Blazers (15-22) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (13-25) on Thursday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are eight NBA games on the slate for Thursday, Jan. 5. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Los Angeles Lakers (13-25) and the Portland Trail Blazers (15-22). Tipoff from the Moda Center in Portland will be at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Time Warner will have the telecast in the Greater Los Angeles area. Comcast SportsNet Northwest will have the game in the Greater Portland area. TNT will have the national broadcast. The available live stream can be found on TNT Overtime.

Los Angeles enters play at 13-25 on the year and in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (31-5) by a staggering 19 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles won its most recent game over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, 116-102. The Lakers have gone 3-7 in their last 10 games and are 5-15 as the visitor this season.

Portland enters play at 15-22 and in ninth place in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers trail the Utah Jazz (22-14) by 7.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Portland lost its most recent game on the road to the Warriors on Wednesday night, 125-117. The Trail Blazers have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games and are 9-7 at the Moda Center this season.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 5

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Portland, Oregon

Venue: Moda Center

TV Info: TNT, TWSN, CSNW

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

According to OddsShark.com, the Trail Blazers will be laying 5.5 points at home to the visiting Lakers. The associated moneylines for this game are Portland -240 and Los Angeles +200. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 216.5 points.

Portland fought hard last night on the road against Golden State. If the Trail Blazers are up for it, they can knock off a young Lakers team at home on this second of a back-to-back.

