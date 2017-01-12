Lakers at Spurs live stream: How to watch online

The San Antonio Spurs (30-8) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-27) on Thursday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are six NBA games on tap for Thursday, Jan. 12. One of the games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Los Angeles Lakers (15-27) and the San Antonio Spurs (30-8). Tipoff from the AT&T Center in San Antonio will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Time Warner will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. FOX Sports Southwest will have the telecast in the Greater San Antonio area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Los Angeles enters play at 15-27 on the year and in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (33-6) by a staggering 19.5 games. Los Angeles lost its most recent game to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, 108-87. The Lakers have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and are a bad 5-16 as a visiting team this season.

San Antonio enters play at 30-8 and in second place in the Western Conference. The Spurs lead the Houston Rockets (31-10) by half a game in the Southwest Division standings. San Antonio lost its most recent game to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, 109-107. The Spurs have gone 7-3 in their last 10 and are 13-5 at the AT&T Center this season.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 12

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: AT&T Center

TV Info: TWSN, FSSW

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Spurs will be laying a ridiculous 14.5 points to the visiting Lakers. The associated moneylines for this game are San Antonio -1,750 and Los Angeles +950. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 210.5 points.

This one can and probably will get ugly. Seeing the Spurs drop back-to-back games at home is almost unfathomable, especially to a struggling team like the Lakers. Not sure if the Spurs will cover the 14.5-point spread, but they will absolutely win this game.

