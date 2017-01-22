Lakers at Mavericks live stream: How to watch online

The Dallas Mavericks (14-29) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (16-31) on Sunday afternoon. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

One of the four NBA games happening in the Western Conference Sunday is between the Los Angeles Lakers (16-31) and the Dallas Mavericks (14-29). The game from American Airlines Center in Dallas is at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Time Warner will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. FOX Sports Southwest will carry the game in the Dallas/Forth Worth area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Los Angeles enters play at 16-31 on the year and in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (37-6) by a massive 23 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles won its most recent game on Friday night against the Indiana Pacers, 108-96. The Lakers have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games and are 5-18 away from the Staples Center this season.

Dallas enters play at 14-29 on the year and in 14th place in the Western Conference. The Mavericks trail the San Antonio Spurs (34-9) by a staggering 20 games in the Southwest Division standings. Dallas has lost two games in a row, has gone 4-6 in its last 10, and is 8-12 at the American Airlines Center this season.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

TV Info: TWSN, FSSW

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Mavericks will be laying six points at home to the visiting Lakers. The moneylines for this game are Dallas -250 and Los Angeles +210. This games’ over/under comes in at a combined 206 points.

Take the Lakers getting points in this one. Dallas might be the home team, but the Mavericks shouldn’t be laying more than five points to anybody. Expect a tight one in Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

