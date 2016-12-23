Lakers at Magic live stream: How to watch online

The Orlando Magic (13-18) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (11-21) on Friday night. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

The NBA has 14 games on the slate for Friday, Dec. 23. One of those games will be between the Los Angeles Lakers (11-21) and the Orlando Magic (13-18). Tipoff from the Amway Center in Orlando will be at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Time Warner will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. FOX Sports Florida will have the telecast in Central Florida. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Los Angeles enters play at 11-21 on the season and in 11th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (26-4) by a massive 16 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has lost three straight games, has gone 1-9 in its last 10, and is an awful 5-14 away from home this year.

Orlando enters play at 13-18 on the season and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Magic trail the Charlotte Hornets (16-13) by four games in the Southeast Division standings. Orlando lost its most recent game to the New York Knicks last night at Madison Square Garden, 106-95. The Magic have gone 4-6 in its last 10 games and are a lousy 5-10 at home this year.

Date: Friday, Dec. 23

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Amway Center

TV Info: TWSN, FSFL

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Magic will be laying 4.5 points to the visiting Lakers. The associated moneylines for this game are Orlando -200 and Los Angeles +170. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 213 points.

This feels like a game that the Magic should take care of business and win easily. Not having a strong home-court advantage doesn’t help, but the Lakers aren’t a solid road team either. Orlando covers and wins.

