Lakers at Jazz live stream: How to watch online

The Utah Jazz (29-18) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (16-33) on Thursday night. Here is how to watch this Western Conference NBA game online.

There are four NBA games on the slate for Thursday, Jan. 26. One of those games happening in the Western Conference will be between the Los Angeles Lakers (16-33) and the Utah Jazz (29-18).

Tipoff from Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City will be at 10:30 p.m. ET. While there will be no local telecast in the Los Angeles and Salt Lake City media markets, the national broadcast will be on TNT. The available live stream can be found on TNT Overtime.

Los Angeles enters play at 16-33 on the year and in 15th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (39-7) by a massive 24.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has lost two games in a row, has gone 3-7 in its last 10 and is 5-20 as the visiting team this season.

Utah enters play at 29-18 on the year and in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Jazz lead the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-19) by 1.5 games in the Northwest Division standings. Utah has two games in a row, has gone 7-3 in its last 10 and is 16-8 at Vivint Smart Home Arena this season.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 26

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Salt Lake City, Arena

Venue: Vivint Smart Home Arena

TV Info: TNT

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

According to OddsShark.com, the Jazz will be laying a massive 13 points at home to the visiting Lakers. The associated moneylines for this game are Utah -1,200 and Los Angeles +825. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 202.5 points.

Look for the Jazz to win on Thursday night. However, over/under totals are usually very low in Jazz games. That could leave open the door for the Lakers to lose by more than 10 points and still cover.

