Lakers at Heat live stream: How to watch online

There are five NBA games on the schedule for Thursday, Dec. 22. One of those games will be between the Los Angeles Lakers (11-20) and the Miami Heat (9-20). Tipoff from AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami will be at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Time Warner will have the telecast in the Greater Los Angeles area. FOX Sports Sun will have the telecast in the Greater Miami area. TNT will also have the national telecast. The available live stream can be found on TNT Overtime.

Los Angeles enters play at 11-20 on the season and in 11th place in the Western Conference. The Lakers trail the Golden State Warriors (25-4) by 15 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles has lost two straight games, has gone 1-9 in its last 10, and has gone 5-13 on the road this year.

Miami enters play at 9-20 on the season and in 13th place in the Western Conference. The Heat trail the Charlotte Hornets (16-13) by seven games in the Southeast Division standings. Miami has lost three straight games, has gone 2-8 in its last 10 games, and is 4-11 at home this year.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 22

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena

TV Info: TWSN, SUN, TNT

Live Stream: TNT Overtime

According to OddsShark.com, the Heat will be laying 4.5 points at home to the visiting Heat. The associated moneylines are Miami -217 and Los Angeles +175. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 208 points.

These are two of the best basketball franchises in NBA history. However, neither has played well of late. Miami has not been dominant at home this season. While the young Lakers may not win, take them getting points on the road against a Heat team that has no home court advantage.

