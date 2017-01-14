Lakers at Clippers live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Clippers (27-14) will play the Los Angeles Lakers (15-28) on Saturday. Here is how to watch this Pacific Division rivalry game online.

There are five NBA games on tap for Saturday, Jan. 14. One of those games will be between inter-city rivals in the Los Angeles Lakers (15-28) and the Los Angeles Clippers (27-14). Tipoff from the Staples Center in Los Angeles will be at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Time Warner will carry the Lakers telecast in the Greater Los Angeles area. Prime Ticket will carry the Clippers telecast in the Greater Los Angeles area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

The Lakers enter play at 27-14 on the year and in 13th place in the Western Conference. Los Angeles trails the Golden State Warriors (34-6) by a staggering 20.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. The Lakers have lost two games in a row, have gone 4-6 in their last 10, and are 5-17 this season as a visiting team.

The Clippers enter play at 27-14 on the year and in fourth place in the Western Conference. Los Angeles trails Golden State by 7.5 games in the Pacific Division standings. The Clippers have won five games in a row, have gone 5-5 in their last 10, and are 15-6 as the home team at the Staples Center this season.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 14

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Staples Center

TV Info: TWSN, PT

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Clippers will be laying a whopping 11 points to the Lakers in this game. The associated moneylines for this game are Clippers -900 and Lakers +600. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 216 points.

The Clippers are rolling. Look for them to cover the 11-point spread and beat their Pacific Division rival Lakers at the Staples Center comfortably on Saturday afternoon.

