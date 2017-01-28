Lake Show Life Podcast Episode One: Former NBA Video Coordinator Mo Dakhil On Ingram, D’Angelo, and Tanking

We’re lucky to be joined on the maiden voyage of the LSL Podcast by our friend Mo Dakhil of TheJumpBall.net.

Dakhil is the former video coordinator for the LA Clippers and San Antonio Spurs, and since he recently wrote a breakdown of Brandon Ingram’s improved play, it felt like the perfect time to bring him on and get his two cents on all things Lakers.

Beyond Ingram, Mo touched on the play of D’Angelo Russell in his second season, what he likes from Ivica Zubac, whether the Lakers should “tank,” and if he’d turn down a $200 million offer to play in Indiana or Oklahoma City because the Mexican food in LA is better.

