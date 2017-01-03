LA Clippers snap six game losing streak vs. Suns, 109-98

The LA Clippers snapped their six-game losing streak to the visiting Phoenix Suns, 109-98, to get their first win of the New Year.

J.J. Redick caught fire, scoring 14 of his 22 points in the first half against the Phoenix Suns (10-25), to give the LA Clippers (23-14) their first win of the year.

Jamal Crawford scored 18 off the bench and DeAndre Jordan added nine, but impressively had a game-high 20 rebounds. Luc Mbah A Moute was very effective with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Raymond Felton, starting in place of Chris Paul (hamstring), chipped in with another solid outing of 16 points and five assists.

T.J. Warren scored a team-high 24 points for the Suns and Eric Bledsoe (the former Clipper) narrowly missed a triple double with 22 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. P.J. Tucker provided a rebounding presence, and pulled down 12 rebounds to go with his nine points.

The Suns chipped at the lead in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead from 11 to six with five straight points by Bledsoe. He led the team in fourth quarter points with 12. Neither team shot well for the last quarter; 35.3 percent for the Clippers and a dismal 30 percent for the Suns. Felton scored eight in the final period to help keep the Clips ahead.

L.A. had its largest lead of the game in the third, leading by 19 after going on a 14-0 run, holding the Suns to 25 percent from the field, and went 0 for 5 from deep.

Redick was called for a Flagrant 1 in the third quarter when he caught Devin Booker in the face and upon further review the officials found it excessive and issued the flagrant foul.

The Clippers’ offense flowed during the first despite having eight turnovers, five forced by steals. Redick was everywhere in the first, going 4-of-6 from the field and scoring not just from three but in the lane and from short-range. The Clippers shot the lights out at 56 percent from the field, while holding the Suns to 48 percent.

Turnovers and failing to get back in transition continue to be problems. Phoenix had 28 fastbreak points (13-of-20 from the field) compared to the Clippers’ nine. The Clippers managed to have only one steal for the game when they previously averaged over 10 to start the season.

The Clippers did control the boards 51 to 47, also recorded 11 blocks to the Suns’ three.

Jamal Crawford scored 18 points after being held scoreless against the Oklahoma City Thunder on New Years Eve.

Crawford also moved up the scoring list (17,530) to 78 passing Jason Kidd.

The Clippers went small with a three-guard lineup (Austin Rivers, Felton, and Redick), making it the first time they’ve used the three guards to start.

Chris Paul (hamstring) is still listed as day-to-day.

The Clippers are 3-9 without their two superstars (Paul and Blake Griffin).

The LA Clippers face off against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night in the third game of their season series. The Grizzlies are 5-5 for the last 10, but do pose a threat with their bigs as well as a healthy Mike Conley. He’s scored 30 points in each game against the Clippers so far this season (against a healthy Chris Paul), so they’ll need to find a way to get the ball out of his hands.

