Doc Rivers’ daughter rants after dad and brother Austin both ejected

The LA Clippers have a reputation for complaining about the refs, and they had something special to fume about Friday night at Houston.

Austin Rivers got ejected for making contact with an official on what appeared to be an innocuous play, and then Doc Rivers got tossed for arguing.

A father-son ejection — is that a first in NBA history? Nope. Not even the first time these two did it this month. (Both got tossed Dec. 18 vs. Washington).

Austin exploded and had to be escorted off the court. He was so mad that his rage radiated through some sibling bond to his sister Callie, who was watching and went off on Twitter.

