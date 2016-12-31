Doc Rivers’ daughter rants after dad and brother Austin both ejected

The LA Clippers have a reputation for complaining about the refs, and they had something special to fume about Friday night at Houston.

Austin Rivers got ejected for making contact with an official on what appeared to be an innocuous play, and then Doc Rivers got tossed for arguing.

Like father, like son? Austin Rivers and Doc Rivers get ejected within minutes of each other 😂 pic.twitter.com/KTvfQGMwCG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2016

A father-son ejection — is that a first in NBA history? Nope. Not even the first time these two did it this month. (Both got tossed Dec. 18 vs. Washington).

Austin exploded and had to be escorted off the court. He was so mad that his rage radiated through some sibling bond to his sister Callie, who was watching and went off on Twitter.

@DanWoikeSports probably would have because both ejections were some BS – AWFUL — Callie Rivers (@CallieRivers25) December 31, 2016

can't wait for the NBA to take back the ejection like it even matters after the fact. embarrassing… — Callie Rivers (@CallieRivers25) December 31, 2016

@KedowWalker idk refs hate the clippers in general… but he clearly was not trying to hit the ref he barely even touched him lol — Callie Rivers (@CallieRivers25) December 31, 2016

i thought ppl got ejected for real reasons… can we get the boogie review and call him back from the locker room? — Callie Rivers (@CallieRivers25) December 31, 2016