LA Clippers at NBA season’s halfway point: How far have they come?

As the LA Clippers reach the halfway point of the 2016-17 NBA season, let’s look back in time to see where they were at this time in past years.

As we reach and pass the halfway point of the 2016-17 NBA season, it is a good time to look back and reflect on what went right and what went wrong in the first 41 games. As I took a moment to reflect on the first half of the season, I came across a fact: the LA Clippers have the exact same record after half the season as they did in the 2015-16 season.

This lead me to think about the perils of that season, and the season before, and so on and so on. Here, I will go back in the past and explore where the Clippers were at this time of the season in previous years.

2015-16 season

After a premature exit out of the playoffs and a free agency party at DeAndre Jordan‘s home one July afternoon, the Clippers came into the season ready to put the past behind them and just play ball for once.

The Clippers beat the Rockets in overtime 140-132, making their record 27-14, which, as I previously mentioned, is exactly where we are right now. One might see this and be discouraged that they’ve made no progress on paper, but fear not. If it makes you feel better, we’ve played multiple games without Blake Griffin and Chris Paul this season (that we lost), and thankfully we weren’t in that situation last season at all. Taking into account the six-game losing streak the team closed out 2016 with, it’s not super horrible.

J.J. Redick scored a career-high 40 points and shot 9-of-12 from three, tying the all-time Clippers record for threes in a game (Caron Butler). Also, this Clippers team tied the all-time record for threes in a game in franchise history. Paul Pierce, in place of Blake Griffin had a season-high 12 points and was +15 in the plus/minus column. DeAndre Jordan had 16 points, 15 boards and two blocks. And unfortunately, Pablo Prigioni scored zero points after clocking in 10 minutes against his former team. Josh Smith, C.J. Wilcox, and Lance Stephenson all logged in a DNP.

This was Blake’s 11th game sitting out with an injured quad, and about a week before a team dinner in Chicago lead to him getting surgery to repair his right hand.

2014-15 season

The LA Clippers beat the Sacramento Kings in Sleep Train Arena 117-108, making their record 27 and…14. In case you’re in need of more encouragement, just remind yourself that the Clippers are overall a more complete and well-rounded team today. Also, the Clippers were only really average on defense that year; literally: they were 15th in defensive rating that season. They have risen substantially, as they are currently sixth in the league, against super teams that didn’t exist before like the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In more ways than one, this season was a new beginning for the Clippers. With new owner Steve Ballmer at the head, the Clippers desperately wanted to forget the past and create a new name for themselves.

Matt Barnes had 26 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in his hometown after fouling out late in the fourth quarter. Blake gave a solid effort amounting in 30 points, five rebounds and five assists. Backup center Spencer Hawes had five points and Glen Davis had four, all in a DeMarcus Cousins-less night. This win spurred a much-needed six-game win streak. Epke Udoh and Hedo Turkoglu were both DNP’s that night.

This was Austin Rivers‘ second game as a Clipper, managing to put up one point, which is somewhat better than the zero points he had against Cleveland in the previous game.

2013-14 season

With new championed head coach Doc Rivers and their new sharp shooter J.J. Redick, the team was hoping for the best. They were finally getting some talent and it was time to prove themselves. But sprinkle some injuries in throughout the season and the playoffs won’t really go as planned.

In their 41st game, the Clippers win in New York, 109-95 on January 17, 2014, wearing their intensely-blue alternate jerseys. It was their first game of their seven-game Grammy road trip on the east. They earned most of their points the old-fashioned way, having only shot 3-of-20 from three. Blake had a few monster dunks and even a three-pointer. Their record was now 28-13…

Darren Collison started in the place of an injured CP3 in his place, who had 12 points and seven assists. Blake went off for 32 points, essentially dominating the game. DJ had 11 points and 16 rebounds, and Jamal Crawford had a whopping 29 points off the bench. Meanwhile, Jared Dudley had 3 points (Wes?). Matt Barnes, Hedo Turkoglu (first game as a Clipper), Ryan Hollins and Darius Morris combined for 10 points off the bench. Willie Green and Antawn Jamison were DNP’s. What a time to be alive.

2012-13 season

This was Vinny Del Negro’s third and final year as coach of the LA Clippers. A simpler time. The team won their first division title in the history of the franchise. But, come playoff time and they had a quick first round exit courtesy of the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Clips beat the Washington Wizards 94-87 on Jan 19, 2013. Chris Paul, just returning from a bruised kneecap, had 22 points and 11 assists; just another day in the office for him. Blake had 17 points,11 rebounds, and three assists.

Starters Caron Butler and Willie Green combined for a meek 11 points. CP3’s protegé Eric Bledsoe had 11 off the bench, along with veterans Lamar Odom who grabbed 10 boards, and Grant Hill who scored 6 points. Ronny Turiaf, AKA the “Turiaf Tornado” played five minutes and had zero points. Clutch shooting ultimately gave the Clippers the advantage, leading to a 32-9 record.

2011-12 season

With a new, world talent point guard and the reigning Rookie of the Year on their roster, the sun was finally rising on a new Clippers era. The budding of one of the best duos in the league began, and most importantly… LOB CITY!

Unfortunately, they lost in playoffs to the Memphis Grizzlies after a gritty (pun intended) six games. Were they not completely ready to handle a playoff run? Maybe. If you remember, they had that iconic fourth quarter comeback against the Grizzlies in Game 1. But then ended up getting swept by the San Antonio Spurs in the next round. I digress. At the halfway point of the season, they were just a team trying to prove that they were worth something.

Because of the lockout, the NBA schedule was shortened to 66 games. Their 33rd game was played March 1, 2012 at Sacramento. The Clippers won 108-100.

With a well-rounded performance from everyone, the starters (the Big 3 along with Randy Foye and Caron Butler) combined for 67 points. Mo Williams, Bobby Simmons, Kenyon Martin and Eric Bledsoe combined for 41 points off the bench.

