LA Clippers: As Trade Rumors Swirl, Austin Rivers Is Proving He Belongs

Despite the swirling trade rumors, LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers is beginning to prove that he belongs in the NBA

From being the No. 1 ranked player in high school, to almost being out of the league, Austin Rivers is proving that he belongs in the NBA

Austin Rivers had a rough start to his NBA career, to say the least. It was almost as if his time in New Orleans was wasted. The tandem of he and Anthony Davis had potential. On Rivers’ side, he just didn’t develop as early as Davis did.

Not being able to produce much for the Pelicans, New Orleans decided to trade Rivers to the Boston Celtics in a three-team deal that also involved the Memphis Grizzlies. Soon after, the media was informed that the Celtics didn’t plan on keeping Austin Rivers. There weren’t any teams interested in him. For a short time it seemed like this was it for him.

Three days later, his father Doc Rivers came to the rescue when he acquired his son in a three-team trade with the Celtics and Phoenix Suns.

Austin Rivers became the first son to play for his father in an NBA game on January 16, 2015.

Rivers is steadily getting better and it’s shown this season. 2016-17 is his best campaign yet, he’s having a career year. Five seasons in and this is the first one that he’s averaging double-digit points at nearly 12 per game.

Austin Rivers has never been a good free throw shooter but has shown improvement this year. He’s shooting a career high 72 percent from the line. The long-range stroke is there as well. He’s looking pretty sharp at 40 percent on the year, another career high.

Austin Rivers is playing great basketball in the month January. Since the month has started, Rivers is averaging 17.6/2.9/4.5 on 47 percent shooting. Since Chris Paul has been out he’s had to fill in the void as much as he can.

Since Paul’s absence due to a left thumb injury, Austin Rivers has been averaging 18.6/2.2/4.4. This month he’s making a statement that proves he can be a starter in this league.

Since the Carmelo Anthony trade rumors surfaced, so has Rivers’ name. There are rumors that he could be involved if the Knicks were to send Anthony to the LA Clippers. Doc is open to trading his son. If Doc River’s feels like the offers will make his team better, then he’s all for it.

It has been some journey for Austin Rivers. It’ll be something to see on whether he can continue to improve and make his stamp on the league.

This article originally appeared on