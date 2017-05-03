Watch: Raptors’ Kyle Lowry suffers ankle injury, exits game

Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry exited Wednesday night's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers after sustaining an ankle injury while trying to grab a rebound with teammate Normal Powell.

The injury took place early into the third quarter.

Raptors' Kyle Lowry heads to locker room with apparent left leg injury (all angles) pic.twitter.com/dkZAU5To7s — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 4, 2017

Lowry walked off the court and into the locker room before briefly returning to the bench.

He finished the night with 20 points, five assists and one rebound.

