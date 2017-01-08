Kyle Korver Traded To The Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers officially acquired Kyle Korver on Saturday in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. What will he add to the offense and bring to the team?

General manager David Griffin has worked a miracle again for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs have acquired sharpshooter Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Mike Dunleavy, Mo Williams and a protected 2019 first round draft pick.

Just as the rich got richer with the Golden State Warriors getting Kevin Durant, the Cavs got richer getting one of the best shooters in NBA history. While I think Durant hurts the Warriors more than help them, Korver should fit right in and help the Cavaliers.

The Cavs just announced the completion of their Kyle Korver trade with Atlanta … — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 7, 2017

In 32 games this season, Korver is averaging 9.5 points per game, and is shooting 40.9 percent from three-point range. Expect that percentage to skyrocket being on the Cavaliers. Korver will be so wide open at times, he won’t know what to do. It’s something he’s not used too.

Dunleavy didn’t take advantage of the opportunity, so hopefully Korver does. For a time in the NBA, the argument of the two best shooters in the league was between Ray Allen and Korver. Both shoot the ball with such precision, and they both have two of the quickest releases that anybody had seen.

Yes, I mentioned Korver with Jesus Shuttlesworth.

WIth J.R. Smith out until the beginning of the postseason, the Cavaliers were in need of not only a point guard and center, but another shooter. Channing Frye is shooting a career-high from three-point range at 45.9 percent, but he’s being asked to do more this season within the post, and on the elbow.

#Cavs GM David Griffin on now-completed trade for Kyle Korver (Dunleavy, Mo, cash, draft pick): "Kyle brings all the elements of Cavs DNA." — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) January 7, 2017

He’s not just catching and shooting the ball as he did last year. Iman Shumpert‘s overall shooting and shot selection has improved, but there’s no consistency. James Jones is always ready to make a clutch shot, but how many minutes can head coach Tyronn Lue play him at this point in his career?

Kevin Love is shooting the ball at 39.9 percent, which is the second best mark of his career, but he can’t make all of the long range shots by himself.

The team just didn’t have a consistent long-range threat with Smith out and Dunleavy struggling.

When I heard about the trade, I was already thinking about the different lineups Lue could put out there. I did the same thing when the Cavs signed Dunleavy, but Korver will definitely make a difference. His quick release is just something that can’t be taught.

I can see a lineup of Kyrie Irving, Smith (once he returns), Korver, Love and Frye. The spacing that lineup would create would be insane! Irving and Love on the floor would immediately command opposing defenses’ attention, which will always leave somebody open.

The Cavs would still have three guys on the perimeter ready to shoot. How can that be stopped?! I didn’t even get to LeBron James being out there.

Korver will likely be the starter for the remainder of the season. With the vision of James, the double-teams he commands every game, and the way he loves passing to his shooters on the wings, it will seem like a dream to him.

He will have easier attempts, and won’t have to worry about taking contested shots — even though he’s just as good with a hand in his face.

Just as I stated with Dunleavy, opposing defenses will be occupied with the Big Three, which will leave him and others open.

It’s just up to Korver to make the shots. He’s also good at moving without the ball, and getting open. That’s why his quick release is deadly to opposing teams. Imagine a player cutting to the top of the key, and as soon as you get your hand up, the ball is already in the basket.

According to ESPN.com, he’s made 43 percent of his three-point shots in his career.

Kyle Korver to the Cavaliers: @cavs score 34.9 percent of their points on 3-pointers, second in NBA to Rockets (39.4 percent) — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 7, 2017

The only con that’s been with him his whole career is his defense. However, Smith wasn’t known for his defense either, and he was the best perimeter defender on the Cavaliers last season. With the power of James, anything is possible.

If he’s struggling against his man, the Cavs should be able to hide it at times — just as the Warriors do with Stephen Curry. The way they turn up the defensive intensity when a game gets close, it shouldn’t be an issue.

Some believe that this trade makes Cleveland the favorite to repeat for the championship, while others think it doesn’t make a difference. I think this trade makes the team even more lethal.

They now have a consistent three-point shooting threat that can get the team back into a game during a drought.

Before, unless Irving or James went off, the offense was stagnant. Now with Korver, the shooting aspect has been added. It will be a fun experience for Cavaliers fans to view.

The Cavaliers also made another key trade. They traded their 2017 first round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for a 2018 protected first round pick. It was the original pick the Cavs sent to the Trail Blazers last year in the trade with Anderson Varejao.

They definitely aren’t done yet with minor holes to fill, but Griffin is showing more and more why he’s the best GM in the NBA. Being able to make a trade with the team you’re 12-0 against in the playoffs is genius.

Mr. Griffin, keep it going.

