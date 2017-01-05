Report: Hawks trading Kyle Korver to Cavs

The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing a deal to send Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers, The Vertical reports.

Korver, long one of the league’s preeminent three-point specialists, is averaging 9.5 points per game and shooting 40.9% from three this season. He is a career 42% shooter from deep.

The Cavs are without J.R. Smith for an extended period of time, and will likely plug him in at shooting guard. The defending champs add valuable depth on the perimeter to supplement LeBron James and the rest of the Cavs’ core.

It remains unclear what Cleveland will send back in the deal. The Hawks have been part of trade rumors all week, with Paul Millsap’s name at the forefront. As Atlanta continues to reshape its team, more moves could conceivably be on the way.

— Jeremy Woo

