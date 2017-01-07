Just 48 hours after suffering a soul-crushing home defeat to the same Bucks team, the New York Knicks ended a season-high six-game losing streak with a dramatic, come-from-behind 116-111 victory at Milwaukee on Friday night.

The glory of the victory belongs to Carmelo Anthony, who made several clutch shots down the stretch to secure the victory for the Knickerbockers, however, the Knicks’ 7-foot-3 prodigy Kristaps Porzingis returned to the lineup and unleashed a dazzling display of basketball wizardry and dominance.

Watch for yourself — first a picture-perfect Dream Shake of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo…

…and then a clutch, double stuff of Antetokounmpo and a three-pointer in his face attempted from Green Bay:

Knicks beat the Bucks in the end. BUT KP & Giannis both showed off tonight pic.twitter.com/ygd2KkYBOK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 7, 2017

Porzingis fouled out with more than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, so we weren’t able to see what he had in store for us down the stretch. However, there’s plenty of time as he will be creating highlights like this for years and years to come.