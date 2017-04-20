Kristaps Porzingis on future with Knicks: ‘I love New York’

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis says he wants to remain with the team despite skipping out on an exit meeting with team president Phil Jackson after the regular season concluded.

While Porzingis said he was committed to the team, he refused to answer any questions about the exit meeting, which he reportedly missed because of “frustration over dysfunction” and “drama” surrounding the organization.

“Of course,” Porzingis told the New York Post when asked if he wants to be a Knick next year. “I love New York. I love New York.”

“It’s not the right moment to comment on anything [about it],” he added. “I don’t want to say anything.”

The Knicks, who missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year, have had their share of dysfunction this year, with the still unresolved status of star forward Carmelo Anthony, who remains on the trading block.

Porzingis will head to his home country of Latvia this summer and plans on playing for the national team in the European Championships.

The 21-year-old Porzingis averaged 18.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and two blocks in 66 games this past season.

– Scooby Axson

