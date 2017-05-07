Kristaps Porzingis claims he was hacked in tweet about Clippers

Kristaps Porzingis claims that he was sleeping when his Twitter account fired off a tweet that read “LA Clippers” with three smiley-face emojis, a representative for the Knicks' forward told ESPN. The tweet was deleted shortly after it was published.

The tweet came just days after the Knicks were reportedly shopping Porzingis to other teams after he skipped his exit meeting with team president Phil Jackson. Multiple teams checked in on Porzingis' availability on the market.

Porzingis is currently on vacation in Europe.

