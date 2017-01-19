Kristaps Porzingis announces return to action with authority (Video)

Kristaps Porzingis had a mostly uneventful return to the New York Knicks’ lineup Thursday night — at least until midway through the fourth quarter.

After missing the previous four games with a lingering left Achilles’ issue, and an MRI showing no structural damage, New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis returned to action Thursday night against the Washington Wizards. He did not start the game, but having Porzingis back on the floor is good enough for the Knicks.

Porzingis showed some signs of rust during his first game back in a while, but the nationally televised game was uneventful for him personally. That is, until Courtney Lee pulled up for a three-pointer in the fourth quarter, and Porzingis ran the length of the floor to crash the offensive glass.

Porzingis finished the Knicks’ 113-110 loss to the Wizards with 15 points (6-for-11 from the floor), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes of action. Carmelo Anthony led New York with 34 points (13-for-27 from the floor) and 10 rebounds, including a franchise-record for points in a single quarter (25) during the second period.

The battle of starting point guards went Washington’s way, with John Wall (29 points, 13 assists and five rebounds) outplaying Derrick Rose (20 points, five rebounds and two assists).

Porzingis is a unique talent, clearly fitting of the “Unicorn” label Kevin Durant gave him, as a seven-footer with great wingspan and athletic ability. Having him back is great news for the otherwise dysfunctional Knicks (barring any setbacks with the Achilles’ injury) as they try to put off-court drama aside and get back on track toward playoff contention.

Ideally, there will be more plays for Porzingis along the lines of Thursday night’s highlight reel putback dunk going forward.

