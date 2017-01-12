After a Kristaps Porzingis airball, Sixers’ T.J. McConnell beats Knicks at the buzzer

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks by a score of 98-97 in dramatic fashion. The 76ers erased a late double-digit deficit, pulled to within one point with only 10 seconds remaining, and then … well … absolute mayhem ensued.

Up one with a chance to ice the game, watch Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis toss up an AIRBALL — leading to a fast-break advantage for the opposition, and ultimately the game-winning buzzer-beater by T.J. McConnell:

Losers of 9 of their last 10, maybe it’s time for the Knicks to consider trusting a new process of building a super team.