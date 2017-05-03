Kobe Bryant has been helping Isaiah Thomas break down playoff film

The Celtics-Lakers rivalry only runs so deep, apparently: Isaiah Thomas says he’s been getting some help from Kobe Bryant during the playoffs.

The Celtics star, fresh off a 53-point overtime performance against the Wizards, told reporters that Bryant has been assisting him with film breakdown and scouting tips. Boston is out to a 2–0 lead against Washington.

Thomas’ performance came on what would have been the 23rd birthday of his younger sister Chyna, who died in a car crash last month prior to the start of the postseason. He lost a tooth in Game 1 of this series.

Bryant recently featured Thomas in one of his creatively focused ESPN Canvas segments.

This article originally appeared on