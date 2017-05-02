Watch Kobe’s 11-year-old daughter hit her dad’s signature shot in his insane home gym
Looks like it’s time to start talking about Kobe Bryant’s daughters following in his footsteps.
Kobe wished youngest daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant a happy 11th birthday this week by sharing this clip of her swishing a sweet turnaround jumper just like her dad, with the hashtag “lilmamba”.
Happy Birthday to this lil lady. My Gigi!! #lilmamba #tesoro #11
Can we talk about her practicing like a pro with the headphones on and the No. 24 shirt? If that’s footage of the Lakers-Celtics Finals in the background, Lakers fans might just need a moment to compose themselves.
And what about that insane home gym?
We’re all now officially on watch for the first Lil Mamba hoops mixtape.