See the first picture of Kobe Bryant’s newborn daughter Bianka
Andrew Lynch
On Dec. 5, 2016, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant welcomed their third daughter into the world. A little over two weeks later, they’re ready to show her off to the public.
Here’s the first picture of newborn Bianka, the latest Baby Mamba:
Vanessa and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel ❤ pic.twitter.com/TWuuwZSpkX
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) December 22, 2016
Bianka Bella Bryant weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces when she was born and measured 20 inches. She has two big sisters, Natalia (13) and Gianna (10).
Congratulations to the Bryant family, and good luck to the WNBA approximately two decades from now.