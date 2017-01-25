Knicks Video: Carmelo Anthony Explores Brazilian Favelas

It was revealed during the 2016 Summer Olympics that Carmelo Anthony explored the Brazilian favelas. Video has finally been released.

One of the most captivating stories to emerge from the 2016 Summer Olympics was the news that Carmelo Anthony visited the Brazilian favelas. It was an unannounced trip into the depths of Rio that athletes had been instructed to avoid.

A truly cultured man, as well as a man of the people, Anthony’s exploration of the favelas has now been released on video.

VICE Sports has a phenomenal running series with Anthony called Stay Melo. In previous editions of the series, Anthony has been seen making trips to Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Rikers Island prison—trips during which he made a concerted effort to uplift the people he spoke to.

In the latest release from VICE Sports, Anthony’s journey through the favelas was captured on film and recently released.

That’s one of the best videos you will watch all week.

The Brazilian favelas are notoriously violent and dangerous, as Anthony himself alludes to in the video. Anthony spoke of the environment he was preparing to enter by referencing the legendary cult classic City of God, which portrays life in the Brazilian favelas.

In a moment that few who experienced it will ever forget, Anthony showed the people of Rio that they deserve to be treated as humans—not dangerous creatures.

The humanization of an area that outsiders fear and often ignore is a step towards making tangible progress.

Anthony’s humanitarianism and philanthropy have been heralded over the course of the past two calendar years. His local work in the New York communities is well-documented, but his activism has reached an international stage in recent months.

If you have five minutes today, please take the time out to watch this gripping video highlighting Anthony’s visit to the favelas of Rio.

We can all aspire to be as caring as Anthony.

This article originally appeared on