Knicks Trade Rumors: Pros, Cons Of Targeting Thabo Sefolosha

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly fielding offers for defensive ace Thabo Sefolosha. Should the defensively starved New York Knicks make a move?

The Atlanta Hawks have begun what’s rumored to become a virtual fire sale. Atlanta dealt sharpshooter and former All-Star Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers and is weighing its options with Paul Millsap.

Having already established why the Knicks should make a run at Millsap, it’s only fair to determine whether or not New York should pursue a more realistic target.

Marc Stein and Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that Korver and Millsap were both on the market days before the Korver trade occurred. The Korver trade has been confirmed as in the works and Millsap’s deal could soon follow.

Per Stein and Windhorst, there’s another Hawks player who could be on the move: defensive specialist Thabo Sefolosha.

S‎ources told that the Hawks, fearful of losing Millsap in free agency without compensation in the summer, are not openly shopping him but are taking calls on the 31-year-old and other pending free agents, notably sharpshooter Kyle Korver and swingman Thabo Sefolosha.

The Knicks can remain relatively patient, but pursuing Sefolosha could be a wise decision.

New York is currently 16-19 and falling out of postseason contention with a dreadful stretch of losses. Sefolosha may not be the answer, but he has a skill set that fits what the Knicks need during this trying time.

The question is: what would the pros and cons be of the New York Knicks potentially trading for Thabo Sefolosha?

Pro: Perimeter Defense

The New York Knicks are desperate for nothing more than perimeter defense as the trade deadline approaches. The interior has done a respectable job of protecting the rim, but the Knicks continue to allow players to penetrate at virtual will.

A healthy Lance Thomas is a versatile and valuable defender, but Thabo Sefolosha is one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA.

Sefolosha is No. 2 in the NBA amongst small forwards in Defensive Real Plus-Minus, trailing just Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Furthermore, the Hawks are allowing 100.9 points per 100 possessions with Sefolosha on the floor and 104.2 when he isn’t.

Sefolosha is also No. 7 in the NBA with an average of 1.85 steals per game and No. 1 in the Association with 3.40 steals per 48 minutes.

Sefolosha elevates the level of defensive intensity from the players around him and accounts for their flaws. He also creates turnovers, which could be invaluable for a Knicks team that struggles to do so on a consistent basis.

For perspective: New York is No. 22 in the NBA in steals per game and No. 29 in points off of turnovers per game. Sefolosha would be an invaluable addition to the defense.

Con: Spat With ‘Melo

The most obvious reason to avoid a trade for Thabo Sefolosha is what recently transpired. Carmelo Anthony was ejected for allegedly punching Sefolosha in the face and head coach Jeff Hornacek accused the Atlanta Hawks swingman of embellishing.

If the two sides can look past that, then this marriage could work—it’s simply fair to believe that they won’t be able to look past that.

For those unfamiliar, Anthony and the Knicks took on Sefolosha and the Hawks on Wednesday, Jan. 28. Anthony and Sefolosha were whistled for double technical fouls when the two became tangled up in the second quarter.

Anthony thrust his arm towards Sefolosha to get free of what he felt was an illegal hold and the referees responded by ejecting him for a perceived punch.

Anthony and Sefolosha continued to talk trash to one another following the whistle. It could have been a matter of two passionate players standing their ground, but it may not be easy for either player to forget.

If Anthony and Sefolosha can’t move past the incident, then it makes no sense to disrupt the flow of the locker room by making a trade.

Pro: Expiring Contract

The most attractive aspect of a move for a role player at the trade deadline is the flexibility enabled by an expiring contract. It’s not as though teams aim to lose all players they trade for, but instead that no player is guaranteed to fit with a new team.

In the case of the New York Knicks, the risk of trading for Thabo Sefolosha would be minimized by his expiring contract.

Sefolosha is making $3,850,000 in 2016-17, which is an easy enough figure to match in a potential trade. 2016-17 is the final season on the three-year deal he signed in 2014-15 worth $12 million.

Re-signing Sefolosha could prove problematic due to the fact New York has a number of pending free agents on the roster, but if he doesn’t fit, letting him walk would be ideal.

Sefolosha is the type of defensive player who can elevate the impact of those around him. For that reason, it’s fair to believe that acquiring him would help the Knicks improve as a team and thus give Kristaps Porzingis the postseason experience he needs.

That alone is reason to accept the possibility of Sefolosha leaving via free agency in the event of a better contract offer coming his way.

Con: Offensive Limitations

The New York Knicks have more than enough firepower on the offensive end of the floor. Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick Rose alone account for roughly 60 points per game and the supporting cast features quality scorers and shooters.

Nevertheless, one can’t help but be concerned with the fact that Thabo Sefolosha hasn’t developed a go-to skill on the offensive end of the floor.

Sefolosha is the type of player who can get hot, but doesn’t consistently show up on the offensive end of the floor. In many ways, he’s a perimeter version of Joakim Noah—a capable finisher and occasional shooter, but a generally inconsistent threat.

The Knicks’ defense would undoubtedly improve with Sefolosha and Noah on the floor together, but at what expense?

Sefolosha shot 41.9 percent from 3-point range in 2012-13, but has shot no better than 33.9 percent in the four seasons that have followed. That includes 2016-17, during which he’s shooting 31.7 percent from distance through 33 appearances.

Sefolosha has athleticism and range, but if he doesn’t put those tools to consistent use, then how much do they really count for?

Pro: Postseason Experience

The New York Knicks are preparing to make a push for the 2017 NBA Playoffs. Missing the postseason simply isn’t an option for a team that’s surrounded Carmelo Anthony with more than enough talent to end the three-year drought.

Though the Knicks have veterans with an abundance of postseason experience, it can’t hurt to add another player who has been there before.

Whether you love or hate the rest of his game, Sefolosha knows what it takes to make the NBA Playoffs. He’s played in 88 postseason games, making 69 starts and averaging just under 20 minutes per contest at 19.9.

During that time, Sefolosha has made an NBA Finals appearance, three trips to the Conference Finals, and five trips beyond the first round.

Having surrounded himself with a wealth of talent, it stands to reason that Sefolosha has gained some measure of perspective. He’s played in the playoffs on seven different occasions and has done so on three different teams

The teams that Sefolosha plays for tend to improve, which is a credit to both his invaluable defense and his underrated leadership.

The question is: should the Knicks capitalize on the Hawks’ fire sale and make a move for defensive stalwart Thabo Sefolosha?

