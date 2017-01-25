Knicks Trade Rumors: NYK Offered Carmelo Anthony To Cleveland Cavaliers

The New York Knicks reportedly attempted to trade Carmelo Anthony for Kevin Love. It was the Cleveland Cavaliers that allegedly said no.

It’s no secret that Carmelo Anthony and Phil Jackson have an unstable relationship. The New York Knicks team president allegedly wants to trade Anthony, while the franchise player wants to live and win in New York.

If a new report proves true, then Jackson has indeed attempted to trade Anthony during the 2016-17 NBA season.

The longstanding belief around the NBA is that one of the two teams that Anthony would accept a trade to is the Cleveland Cavaliers. The appeal would be playing with his close friend, LeBron James, on a championship contender.

According to Marc Stein and Chris Haynes of ESPN, the Knicks attempted to conduct a trade with the Cavaliers, but their efforts were denied.

Story posting now with @chrisbhaynes: ESPN sources say Knicks HAVE tried to engage Cleveland in Melo-for-Love trade talks but were rebuffed — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 25, 2017

Just when it seemed as though the dust had settled, the drama has returned to the Knicks’ locker room.

