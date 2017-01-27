Knicks Trade Rumors: NYK, Clippers Seeking Third Team In Carmelo Anthony Deal

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers want to make a trade, but are looking for a third team to help facilitate the Carmelo Anthony deal.

Any dream of the New York Knicks trading Carmelo Anthony to the Los Angeles Clippers appeared to be dashed when news broke that Doc Rivers wouldn’t trade a member of his Big Three. In turn, many assumed that Phil Jackson wouldn’t be willing to trade Anthony to the Clippers.

Less than 24 hours removed from that seemingly final report, it appears as though the Knicks and Clippers are willing to get creative.

The ideal scenario for the Clippers would be to pair Anthony with close friend Chris Paul in Los Angeles. With Rivers unwilling to trade Blake Griffin or DeAndre Jordan, however, executing a trade will depend on a third team being involved.

According to Ramona Shelburne and Marc Stein of ESPN, the Knicks and Clippers are actively attempting to find that third team.

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are searching for third-team facilitators to keep alive the prospect of completing a Carmelo Anthony trade, according to league sources.

The reason the Knicks and Clippers are searching for a third team is Jackson’s reluctance to take on Jamal Crawford’s lucrative contract.

