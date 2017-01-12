Knicks Trade Rumors: Five Reasons To Pursue Goran Dragic

The Miami Heat have made point guard Goran Dragic available for trade. Should the New York Knicks reunite Dragic with head coach Jeff Hornacek?

The New York Knicks have hit rock bottom. Since beginning the 2016-17 NBA regular season at 16-13, the Knicks have lost nine of their past 10 games, including a loss at the buzzer to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Though it may be fair to believe the Knicks can find the fix from within, there’s just as much validity to be found in the belief that the answer must be found externally.

One of the players whom the Knicks could have interest in is available Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic. Nothing is imminent on the trade front, but Dragic doesn’t appear to fit the Heat’s long-term vision.

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, every member of the Heat’s roster is available for the right price—including both Dragic and Hassan Whiteside (h/t Bradford J. Ahn of Heat Nation).

“Up and down the roster, literally every player,” said Lowe towards the end of his latest podcast. “Literally no one is untouchable, not even Hassan Whiteside, by a long shot.”

Per Marc Stein of ESPN, the asking price for Dragic may still be too high.

Miami’s price for acquiring Dragic, however, is still said to be too high to encourage any serious trade discussions. Yet.

In due time.

Blame could be passed around to virtually every member of the Knicks for the slow start to the season. Some may be more to blame than others, but what’s clear is that the Knicks are doing something that isn’t working out.

The question is: how would a move for Dragic help the Knicks in building for both the short-term and the long-term?

5. Derrick Rose’s New Contract

The New York Knicks are approaching a period of free agency that will alter the trajectory of the organization. Both Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings will be free agents, and both could command significant salaries.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN New York, Rose is expected to pursue a max contract worth roughly $150 million during the summer of 2017.

And then there is the potential price tag. Some close to Rose have told friends he will seek a max contract this summer. For Rose, that pact would be for five years and nearly $150 million.

That makes Dragic’s contract all the more valuable to the Knicks’ long-term potential.

Including 2016-17, Dragic has four years and $70,219,250 remaining on his contract. He’s due to make $17,000,450 in 2017-18, $18,109,175 in 2018-19, and has a player option worth $19,217,900.

If the Knicks were to sign Rose to a five-year contract worth the projected $150 million, he’d be making an average of roughly $30 million per season.

Not only is Dragic due less money, but he has three seasons remaining on his contract as opposed to the five Rose would command. That’s a troubling reality when one considers the fact Rose has battled severe injuries and is now in line for at least four guaranteed seasons at $30 million each.

Thus, the question beckons: should the Knicks flip starting point guard Derrick Rose for a player who can better aid the development of a long-term contender.

Knicks get Goran Dragic, PG; Derrick Williams, F Heat get Derrick Rose, PG; Maurice Daly Ndour, F

The deal would provide the Knicks with an affordable short and long-term answer at point guard. Trading for Dragic makes sense from a financial perspective.

4. Facilitating Prowess

The New York Knicks have done an abhorrent job of creating offense for one another in 2016-17. There have been a number of games during which that hasn’t proved true, but there have been just as many during which they’ve abandoned team basketball.

By swapping out Derrick Rose for Goran Dragic, the Knicks would effectively address the need for superior consistency in creating ball movement.

The Knicks are 1-12 when they fail to reach 20 assists as a team and 16-10 when they eclipse that mark. That alone is reason to believe the Knicks need to add a player who can better facilitate Jeff Hornacek’s offense.

If there’s anything that’s proven true about Dragic, it’s that he’s a creative and dynamic playmaker who can facilitate the offense.

Rose is currently averaging 4.4 assists per game and 5.0 assists per 36 minutes in 2016-17. Dragic, meanwhile, is averaging 6.5 assists per game and 6.8 assists per 36 minutes—the seventh time in eight seasons he’s averaged at least 6.0 assists per 36 minutes.

Dragic isn’t exactly Chris Paul or Russell Westbrook with the assists he compiles, but he’s a willing and capable facilitator who efficiently creates for others.

3. Postseason Experience

There’s no way around this fact, which is why it’s being stated up front: Derrick Rose has an impressive postseason resume. He led the Chicago Bulls to the 2011 Eastern Conference Finals and hit an unforgettable buzzer-beater against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015.

True and fair as that all may be, it’s worth noting that Goran Dragic has 30 games of postseason experience—experience that may be more applicable to the Knicks’ situation.

Rose may be the better player for the postseason if the Knicks are aiming to put the ball in one player’s hands and watch them operate. That admittedly is a big part of execution in the playoffs, but one would like to think Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis can excel as the focal points.

Rose doesn’t hurt the Knicks, but his high demand in terms of touches and shot attempts may put too many hands in the proverbial cookie jar.

Though Dwyane Wade was sensational in 2016, it was Dragic who closed out a series and saved another for the Miami Heat. For instance, he scored 25 points in Game 7 against the Charlotte Hornets and had 30 to save Miami in Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors.

For perspective, Dragic averaged 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.6 3-point field goals made during Miami’s seven playoff wins in 2016.

His ability to pick up the slack for Anthony and Porzingis when they struggle, while simultaneously having off-ball value when they thrive, would make him an excellent team fit.

2. Off-Ball Offense

Derrick Rose’s offense includes dynamic slashing ability and an uncanny ability to finish in traffic. When Rose doesn’t have the ball in his hands, however, he’s been rendered obsolete due to his 24.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

If Dragic’s on-ball capabilities aren’t enough to intrigue you, then his ability to work without the ball should make him an attractive option.

Dragic is currently averaging 1.5 3-point field goal made on 40.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He’s a career 35.9 percent shooter from 3-point range, which is the product of his selflessness in playing both on and off-ball.

Thus far in 2016-17, Dragic is averaging 1.2 catch and shoot 3-point field goals made per game on an efficient mark of 45.1 percent shooting.

One could argue that Rose is the better player in isolation, but Dragic’s skill set is more conducive to team basketball. Unless Rose is going to take over as the Knicks’ go-to scorer, his inability to make an impact when working off-ball will remain problematic.

Rose is still one of the most dynamic players in the NBA when he has the ball in his hands, but Dragic is the vastly superior off-ball player—an invaluable truth for a motion offense.

1. Familiarity With Jeff Hornacek

Easily the most intriguing aspect of a potential trade for Goran Dragic is the possibility of reuniting him with head coach Jeff Hornacek. Dragic and Hornacek had a prosperous union with the Phoenix Suns, both individually and in creating team success.

If the Knicks were to reunite Dragic and Hornacek in New York, they’d go a long way towards addressing the clear and apparent chemistry issues.

As Dragic broke out under Hornacek in 2013-14 with averages of 20.3 points and 5.9 assists on a slash line of .505/.408/.760. He made the All-NBA Third Team and followed with another strong season in 2014-15 despite his validated frustration with Suns management.

For a New York Knicks team that has clear and damaging chemistry issues, landing a player familiar with Hornacek’s ideology would be of great aid.

As for the team, Hornacek’s Suns went 74-54 during the games that Dragic played. That includes a 48-34 overall record in 2013-14—45-31 when Dragic played—and a 29-25 record—29-23 when he played—at the time Dragic was traded in 2014-15.

Not only have Hornacek and Dragic proven to have great individual chemistry, but they know how to win games against a high level of competition.

Dragic may not address the defensive issues New York has, but he’d help the Knicks develop a team identity on offense. That alone is reason to be intrigued.

This article originally appeared on