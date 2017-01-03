Knicks Trade Rumors: Defensive-Minded Options To Help Jeff Hornacek

Jeff Hornacek publicly questioned if the New York Knicks have the talent to improve on defense. A number of players on the trade market may be able to help.

The New York Knicks are 16-18 overall, 11-6 at home, and 5-12 on the road. One could easily point to the struggles away from Madison Square Garden as the source of New York’s problems, but the true culprit for inconsistency was exposed on Monday, Jan. 2.

Returning home from a three-game road trip, New York allowed the Orlando Magic to score at will during a crushing 115-103 Knicks loss at The Mecca.

New York allowed Orlando to shoot 49.5 percent from the field and 15-of-31 from 3-point range in a truly abhorrent defensive effort. For perspective, Orlando entered Monday’s outing at No. 25 in the NBA in points scored per game.

Following the disheartening effort against Orlando, head coach Jeff Hornacek outright stated that the Knicks need to find a player who can, “Play some defense.”

Jeff Hornacek: "We have to find somebody who can play some defense." — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 3, 2017

Hornacek added that the players on the roster are trying, but may not be good enough to get the job done.

Jeff Hornacek: "I think they're trying. We just might not be good enough defensively." — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 3, 2017

Message sent.

Hornacek is clearly attempting to motivate his team, but the Knicks shouldn’t write off the possibility of actually making a trade. The Orlando game was a reflection of what’s plagued New York all season, as it ranks No. 23 in defensive efficiency and No. 25 in scoring defense.

If the Knicks decide to pursue a trade, then the following players would be the best options to help stabilize the defense.

Tony Allen

Position: Shooting Guard

Age: 34 (1/11/1982)

Experience: 13th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .486/.294/.672

2016-17 Season Averages: 27.7 MPG, 10.1 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.5 ORPG, 1.0 APG, 1.8 SPG

If the New York Knicks are looking for a perimeter defender who can lock down multiple positions, then there’s no better option than Tony Allen. He’ll turn 35 years of age on Jan. 11, but Allen remains one of the premier on-ball defenders in the NBA.

A five-time All-Defensive Team honoree and former NBA champion, Allen is the most decorated defensive player on the market.

Teams are gauging interest in Tony Allen and Griz are listening, per sources. Griz engaged T'Wolves with Allen trade talk in 2014. — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) December 18, 2016

Allen, whom Kobe Bryant singled out as the toughest defender he’s ever played against, would be a massive acquisition for the Knicks. His erratic jump shot is a concern, but he has an uncanny ability to strip players of the ball and turn it into points on the other end.

Allen is currently No. 4 in the NBA with 3.11 steals per 48 minutes.

More importantly, he’s holding opponents to 41.0 percent shooting from the field and 31.8 percent shooting from 3-point range.

New York has struggled to defend the 3-ball in big games, which establishes Allen’s potential value. It’s also No. 29 in the NBA in points via turnovers per game, which establishes why Allen’s ability to create turnovers is so critical to note

With an expiring contract and a hunger to win a second ring, Allen could be the leader New York needs along the defensive perimeter.

Paul Millsap

Position: Power Forward

Age: 31 (2/10/1985)

Experience: 11th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .444/.318/.760

2016-17 Season Averages: 34.1 MPG, 17.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 1.7 ORPG, 3.7 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 1.1 3PM

The term elite shouldn’t be thrown around lightly, but three-time All-Star Paul Millsap may deserve it on the defensive end of the floor. In 2015-16, Millsap was named to the All-Defensive Second Team after leading the Atlanta Hawks to a No. 2 ranking in defensive efficiency.

Thus far in 2016-17, he’s No. 5 in the NBA in Defensive Real Plus-Minus and No. 2 amongst power forwards. With an expiring contract, however, he could be on the move.

Story posting soon with @WindhorstESPN: ESPN sources say the Hawks have begun listening to trade offers for free agent-to-be Paul Millsap — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) January 1, 2017

Millsap would be an excellent fit alongside Kristaps Porzingis, who could make the move to center. Millsap has the length and power to defend post players at the 5, thus alleviating a physical burden from Porzingis.

He also has the range and athleticism to switch on the pick and roll, step out onto shooters, and get back and solidify New York’s transition defense.

Millsap is easily the best offensive player on this list, as well as one of the Top 25 overall players in the NBA. If New York can swing a move for Millsap, it would be hard to blame team president Phil Jackson for doing so.

For perspective, Atlanta is allowing 100.1 points per 100 possessions with Millsap on the court and 108.0 without him in 2016-17.

Nerlens Noel

Position: Forward/Center

Age: 22 (4/10/1994)

Experience: 3rd Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .581/.000/.615

2016-17 Season Averages: 11.6 MPG, 6.3 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 1.1 ORPG, 0.7 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Nerlens Noel is relatively unproven as an NBA player, but the signs of defensive brilliance have been clear. He’s an athletic big man with the range, instincts as a shot-blocker, and active hands to make an instant impact on defense.

It’d be hard to justify the New York Knicks building a defensive interior with a pair of thin big men, but it’d be ignorant to pretend Noel isn’t available.

Colangelo on Noel: "He is a young, talented prospect that we are trying to determine whether or not he’s a fit for this roster." — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoCSN) December 19, 2016

Noel has been one of the most commonly referenced names in trade rumors for close to a year. It started with mere speculation after the Philadelphia 76ers selected four players at the same two positions with lottery picks: Joel Embiid, Noel, Jahlil Okafor, and Dario Saric.

The rumors grew stronger as the 2016-17 NBA regular season neared. They remain persistent as the trade deadline approaches.

As for what Noel brings to the table, he boasts career averages of 6.8 defensive rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 2.0 blocks per 36 minutes. Those averages alone lend credence to the belief that he can put his 7’4″ wingspan to use as a defensive anchor.

Noel may not be worth the asking price, nor the player whom the Knicks need at power forward or center, but his upside shouldn’t be entirely disregarded.

Chasson Randle*

Position: Point Guard

Age: 23 (2/5/1993)

Experience: N/A

2016-17 Slash Line (NBA D-League): .440/.410/.852

2016-17 Season Averages (NBA D-League): 32.2 MPG, 21.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.8 SPG, 2.7 3PM

The New York Knicks will be able to hand out 10-day contracts starting on Thursday, Jan. 5. In turn, the Knicks will be able to test the waters with Westchester Knicks star, preseason showman, and Summer League standout Chasson Randle.

With Randle dominating offensively and flashing his potential on defense, a call-up from the D-League could soon be in order.

The asterisk on Randle’s name is due to the obvious reality that he isn’t a player whom the Knicks would acquire via trade. Nevertheless, he fits the bill as a player who could help Jeff Hornacek improve the quality of the defense.

The Knicks don’t necessarily need help in the backcourt, but Randle could help Hornacek diversify his rotation and push his stars defensively.

Randle stands at just under 6’2″ with an impressive 6’7″ wingspan and active hands in the passing lanes. He’s shining as more of a scorer in the NBA D-League, but he’s a team-oriented player who’s willing to do what his coaching staff asks of him.

With a smooth stroke from 3-point range and the potential to be a plus defender, Randle could be the in-house fix to New York’s issues.

Thabo Sefolosha

Position: Small Forward

Age: 32 (5/2/1984)

Experience: 11th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .469/.317/.756

2016-17 Season Averages: 25.8 MPG, 7.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.6 APG, 1.9 SPG, 0.6 3PM

Thabo Sefolosha is in his 11th NBA season. The fact that he’s still playing significant minutes on a postseason-caliber team at 32 years of age is a testament to just how far his defensive prowess has taken him.

Though the recent spat between Sefolosha and New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony implies this trade won’t happen, Brian Windhorst and Marc Stein of ESPN report that the Atlanta Hawks are fielding offers for the 32-year-old swingman.

S‎ources told ESPN.com that the Hawks, fearful of losing Millsap in free agency without compensation in the summer, are not openly shopping him but are taking calls on the 31-year-old and other pending free agents, notably sharpshooter Kyle Korver and swingman Thabo Sefolosha.

If Anthony and Sefolosha can put their issues behind them, then they could form an exceptional duo at small forward.

Sefolosha is widely regarded as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. He has the size and length to defend players at the 2 and 3, as well as the active hands and physicality to disrupt a go-to scorer’s rhythm.

That much is evident in the fact that Sefolosha currently leads the NBA with 3.54 steals per 48 minutes. He generates a healthy amount of that production during on-ball situations.

Sefolosha is on an expiring contract that makes him an ideal rental for the Knicks. He’s making $3,850,000 in 2016-17, which creates room for flexibility in designing a trade package to offer to Atlanta.

With 88 games of postseason experience and 69 starts in the playoffs, Sefolosha could help the Knicks prepare for a long-awaited push towards the next level.

None of these players will be easy to acquire, nor is a deal imminent, but one thing is clear: Jeff Hornacek knows how vital it is for the Knicks to improve on defense.

