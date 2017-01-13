Knicks Trade Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Won’t Waive No-Trade Clause

The New York Knicks are 18-22 and trending in the wrong direction, but Carmelo Anthony doesn’t plan on waiving his no-trade clause.

The New York Knicks have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA. New York opened the season at 3-6, improved to 14-10, and are now 18-22 with nine losses in the span of 11 games.

Though the Knicks are struggling to win games, franchise player Carmelo Anthony doesn’t plan to abandon ship.

Whether fair or foul, Anthony has been at the heart of most of the criticism that’s been sent the Knicks’ way. That alone has caused many to speculate that he could be the player whom team president Phil Jackson moves at the deadline.

According to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, Anthony doesn’t intend to waive his no-trade clause.

Carmelo Anthony is due for a new round of trade rumors, but like previous years where Anthony trade ideas were kicked around, he controls his future with his no-trade clause. A source close to Anthony says he’s unwilling to green-light a trade out of New York, even with how bad it’s turned.

Anthony is either committed to winning as a member of the Knicks or living in New York.

Anthony is currently averaging 22.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.9 3-point field goals made in 33.4 minutes per game. He’s doing so on an efficient slash line of .425/.350/.852.

Over the past six outings, however, Anthony has embraced team basketball and average 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.5 3-point field goals made per game.

During the Knicks’ two most recent victories, Anthony has been sensational.

Anthony finished with 26 points, 10 assists, six rebounds, and a steal during the Knicks’ 116-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. He also had 23 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and a steal during a 104-89 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Anthony is still searching for consistency as an all-around player, but New York is now 6-2 when he records at least 20 points and four assists.

If Anthony continues to play all-around basketball, the trade talk will dissipate and the season results should improve.

