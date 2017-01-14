Knicks Trade Rumors: Best Available Defensive Players

The New York Knicks are in dire need of help on the defensive end. The question is: who are the best available defensive players on the NBA trade market?

The New York Knicks have time to find an internal fix to the defensive woes that have plagued its best efforts in 2016-17. The 2017 NBA trade deadline is nearing, however, and that time for a move to be made is dwindling before our very eyes.

With the Feb. 23 deadline approaching, there’s no better time than the present to evaluate the trade options that could be available to the Knicks.

New York has spent the entirety of the 2016-17 NBA regular season in the bottom 10 in defensive efficiency. It’s currently allowing 107.7 points per 100 possessions, although it has recently stepped up defensively.

New York held the Philadelphia 76ers to 98 points and the Chicago Bulls to 89, but the Sixers are 12-25 and Chicago was playing without Jimmy Butler and Nikola Mirotic.

The progress has been encouraging, however, and the Knicks deserve credit for that, if nothing else. True as that may be, there’s no guaranteeing that the progress will be maintained without a significant change.

The question is: who are the best defensive players who have surfaced as trade options along the rumor mill?

Tony Allen, Memphis Grizzlies

Position: Shooting Guard

Age: 35 (1/11/1981)

Experience: 13th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .490/.286/.658

2016-17 Season Averages: 27.8 MPG, 10.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.3 ORPG, 1.2 APG, 1.8 SPG

Tony Allen is the type of veteran leader who would enter the New York Knicks’ locker room and immediately change the culture. Not only is he one of the best on-ball defenders of all-time, but he’s an NBA champion who knows what it takes to win.

Though his recent performances may have changed the Memphis Grizzlies’ tune on the matter, it was previously reported that Allen is on the trade market.

Teams are gauging interest in Tony Allen and Griz are listening, per sources. Griz engaged T'Wolves with Allen trade talk in 2014. — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) December 18, 2016

Even at 35 years of age, Allen is one of the few truly elite perimeter defenders in the NBA. He never backs down from the challenge of defending the opponent’s best perimeter scorer and has a proven postseason pedigree.

An NBA champion with two NBA Finals appearances and three trips to the Conference Finals, Allen knows how to defend at the highest possible level.

Beyond his individual contributions is the reality that Allen holds his teammates accountable on defense. His energy never wavers on the defensive end of the floor, which means the players who don’t give 100 percent will be exposed.

The cost will go a long way towards dictating whether or not the Knicks go through with this trade, but Allen could save New York’s defense.

Wilson Chandler, Denver Nuggets

Positon: Small Forward

Age: 29 (5/9/1987)

Experience: 9th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .454/.344/.720

2016-17 Season Averages: 31.2 MPG, 16.4 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 1.4 ORPG, 2.0 APG, 0.7 SPG, 1.6 3PM

Wilson Chandler played for the New York Knicks between 2007 and 2011. He was included in the Carmelo Anthony trade in 2011, but the Knicks have a chance to explore his full potential by bringing him back to New York.

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, the Denver Nuggets are shopping their veteran players, which includes Chandler.

The Nuggets, for the record, are now openly shopping third-year big man Jusuf Nurkic in addition to the widely assumed availability of vets Danilo Gallinari, Kenneth Faried and Wilson Chandler.

The Nuggets are in fire sale mode and Wilson Chandler is easily the most attractive option for the Knicks.

The cost may be too much for the Knicks to pay, but it’s hard not to be intrigued by the possibility of Chandler returning to New York. He can defend both perimeter positions, as well as stretch 4s, which makes him the versatile defender whom the Knicks have been missing.

Chandler is also the best offensive player on this list, which inevitably boosts his value as a two-way player.

One could argue that others on this list are better defenders, but being a two-way player is important. Chandler’s defense has wavered in Denver, but in New York, his role would be more specifically outlined and the players around him would be of superior talent.

It won’t be easy for the Knicks to make a trade for Chandler, but if the asking price doesn’t include a first-round draft pick, it could be worth it.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Brooklyn Nets

Position: Guard/Forward

Age: 22 (1/3/1995)

Experience: 2nd Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .381/.242/.748

2016-17 Season Averages: 21.8 MPG, 7.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.0 SPG

This may be a surprising inclusion to most, but Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is a rabid defender. His jump shot is broken and his NBA experience is limited, but he’s the type of young and athletic wing who brings energy to every game he plays.

According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, it appears as though the Brooklyn Nets will listen when teams call and ask about Hollis-Jefferson.

Hollis-Jefferson’s shot is still busted, and all indications are the Nets will listen when teams call about him, league sources say.

Hollis-Jefferson could be an ideal addition to the defensive perimeter.

Hollis-Jefferson has the size, length, athleticism, and tenacity to defend multiple positions and disrupt scoring rhythms. He’s the exact presence that New York needs on the defensive end of the floor in that he has no trouble bringing energy and effort on a nightly basis.

Hollis-Jefferson is also an excellent rebounder and a capable ball hawk, which rounds out his value as one of the most promising defensive players in the NBA.

On the offensive end of the floor, Hollis-Jefferson is a horrific 3-point shooter who hasn’t found any consistent form of scoring proficiency. He’s an excellent passer, however, and Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek is one of the best shooters in NBA history.

If anyone can help Hollis-Jefferson develop a consistent outside shot, it’s Hornacek, who began his career as a terrible shooter and developed into an elite marksman.

K.J. McDaniels, Houston Rockets

Position: Guard/Forward

Age: 23 (2/9/1993)

Experience: 3rd Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .424/.292/.875

2016-17 Season Averages: 8.9 MPG, 3.0 PPG, 1.2 RPG, 0.4 BPG, 0.3 3PM

One would be in the right to argue that K.J. McDaniels is more of an upside player than one with proven ability. He turned heads with his individual defense in 2014-15, but has been unable to find consistent playing time in the two seasons that have followed.

According to Marc Stein of ESPN, McDaniels is the most likely member of the Houston Rockets to be moved at the NBA Trade Deadline.

[Houston] might be in the market for a big man or another shooter, and swingman K.J. McDaniels has become the most likely Rockets player to be dealt, per Stein, citing sources.

The appeal in trading for McDaniels would be the low cost of the move and the upside that it would come with.

McDaniels is a 6’6″ swingman with a 6’11” wingspan and borderline elite athleticism. His offensive game is limited, but he has no trouble playing above the rim and would be of aid to Derrick Rose and Brandon Jennings in transition.

It’s on the other end of the floor that the 2014 ACC Defensive Player of the Year provides his true value, however, which is why the Knicks make some measure of sense.

McDaniels can defend shooting guards and small forwards due to his size, length, and range on defense. He’s also a surprisingly productive shot-blocker who has a career average of 1.7 blocks per 36 minutes.

For as intriguing as McDaniels’ upside may be, there are better options for the Knicks to consider if a defensive player is the target.

Thabo Sefolosha, Atlanta Hawks

Position: Guard/Forward

Age: 32 (5/2/1984)

Experience: 11th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .458/.299/.756

2016-17 Season Averages: 25.8 MPG, 7.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 0.6 3PM

Perhaps the most under-appreciated on-ball defender in the NBA, Thabo Sefolosha is the type of player who makes scorers work for every shot. He has the size, length, and consistent energy to frustrate even the best of players.

According to Marc Stein and Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Atlanta Hawks value Sefolosha, but are aware of the fact that he’s a pending free agent who could walk for nothing.

S‎ources told that the Hawks, fearful of losing Millsap in free agency without compensation in the summer, are not openly shopping him but are taking calls on the 31-year-old and other pending free agents, notably sharpshooter Kyle Korver and swingman Thabo Sefolosha.

If the New York Knicks need defense, then it would be hard to ignore Sefolosha as an option.

Steals aren’t the end-all, be-all on the defensive end of the floor, but Sefolosha’s ability to create turnovers would be invaluable to the Knicks. He’s averaging 1.8 steals per game and 2.5 steals per 36 minutes, while New York is No. 22 in the NBA in steals per game as a team.

Beyond his ability to create turnovers, Sefolosha has an uncanny ability to overwhelm ball-handlers with his on-ball defense.

Sefolosha has an intriguing combination of postseason experience and positional versatility. He’s appeared in the NBA Finals and made three trips to the Conference Finals, and occasionally shows flashes of being a quality 3-point shooter.

For a Knicks team that needs defensive consistency and length along the perimeter, Sefolosha is an obvious option—if he and Carmelo Anthony can bury the hatchet.

P.J. Tucker, Phoenix Suns

Position: Small Forward

Age: 31 (5/5/1985)

Experience: 6th Season

2016-17 Slash Line: .400/.314/.769

2016-17 Season Averages: 27.3 MPG, 6.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.6 ORPG, 1.1 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.7 3PM

P.J. Tucker is the player on this list whom the New York Knicks have been directly linked to. The Phoenix Suns small forward has the combination of versatility, intensity, and physicality that every coach looks for in a defensive player.

According to Ian Begley of ESPN New York, there has been talk within the organization about potentially making a move for Tucker at or before the deadline.

It doesn’t seem as if any move is imminent, but some members of the Knicks’ front office have labeled Phoenix Suns forward P.J. Tucker as a potential trade target, league sources told ESPN.com.

Tucker makes sense on a number of different fronts.

Tucker played for Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek between 2013-14 and 2015-16. He broke out as one of the more respected perimeter defenders in the NBA under Hornacek and has remained vocally supportive of the former Suns coach.

The fact that Hornacek and Tucker have a strong camaraderie and a healthy working relationship implies that he could provide the instant fix New York needs.

Tucker is a 245-pound powerhouse who can defend small forwards, stretch 4s, and even the occasional post player. He may be shorter than the average player at his position, but he makes up for it with his physicality and the low center of gravity he maintains.

Consistent in both creating turnovers and providing a positive impact to his team, Tucker would be an ideal defensive backup to Carmelo Anthony.

The question is: if Phil Jackson determines a trade is necessary, which of these players should the Knicks make a run at?

