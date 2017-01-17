Knicks Rumors: Phil Jackson Met With Carmelo Anthony

New York Knicks team president Phil Jackson finally met face to face with Carmelo Anthony. The topic of conversation: the future of the Knicks.

The New York Knicks have endured an unnecessary amount of drama over the course of the past few weeks. Not only is New York losing at a horrifically poor rate, but its franchise player has been involved in trade speculation.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, team president Phil Jackson and franchise player Carmelo Anthony finally met to discuss the future of Knicks basketball.

Anthony is a 32-year-old small forward on an 18-24 Knicks team that’s lost 11 of its past 13 games. He’s remained publicly committed to New York, but speculation exists that Jackson doesn’t see him in his long-term vision.

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the two biggest names on the New York basketball scene finally met face to face.

Phil Jackson met with Carmelo Anthony today and asked him if he wanted to remain with the Knicks, sources told ESPN. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 17, 2017

This conversation was nothing short of necessary for the Knicks’ primary figures to meet and discuss the future.

Charley Rosen of Today’s Fastbreak recently reported that Anthony would waive his no-trade clause if the Knicks were willing to deal him to the Cleveland Cavaliers or Los Angeles Clippers. That inevitably frustrated the $124 million man.

Rosen, of course, is Jackson’s confidant, which sparked the belief that Rosen was speaking for Jackson.

This article originally appeared on