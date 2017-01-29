Knicks holding out Rose against Hawks with sprained ankle

ATLANTA (AP) Knicks guard Derrick Rose has been ruled out for their game against the Atlanta Hawks while recovering from a sprained left ankle.

Rose wore a boot before Sunday’s game to relieve pressure on the ankle. Coach Jeff Hornacek says Rose also likely will miss the team’s game at Washington on Tuesday.

Hornacek said he couldn’t say how many games Rose may miss ”because you never know with an ankle.”

Rose is third on the New York team with his average of 17.9 points per game. He was hurt in the third quarter of Friday night’s 110-107 win over Charlotte. The team said X-rays were negative.