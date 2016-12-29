Knicks guard Lee sidelined with sore wrist

ATLANTA (AP) Knicks guard Courtney Lee did not dress for Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of a sore wrist.

An MRI showed nothing broken, but Lee said he felt his fingers and knuckles crack when he was injured early in a home loss Sunday to Boston.

”All kinds of stuff cracked,” Lee said. ”I didn’t know exactly what it was. But no fractures. That’s the positive.”

Lee had hoped not to miss a game after playing 34 minutes and scoring 11 points, but three days later, he felt too much discomfort in the morning shootaround.

”I was able to finish the game but I was favoring it too much and it was getting stiff,” he said. ”Especially after the game, it just started throbbing.”

Lee averages 10 points, fourth on the team.

Coach Jeff Hornacek didn’t know immediately how much time Lee could miss. Sasha Vujacic started in Lee’s spot.