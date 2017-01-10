Knicks fine Rose for missing game, he cites family reasons

NEW YORK (AP) Derrick Rose has returned to practice with the New York Knicks after missing their game the night before for what he described as family reasons.

The Knicks’ public relations department posted a photo on Twitter on Tuesday that showed Rose in his No. 25 practice jersey, standing with his teammates at their training facility in Greenburgh, New York.

The team later announced he had been fined for missing the 110-96 loss to New Orleans on Monday and said he was expected to be in uniform Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Rose told reporters he had returned to Chicago for family reasons and that his absence had nothing to do with basketball. He said he apologized to his teammates and Knicks management, telling them it wouldn’t happen again.

On Monday, Rose worked out with the Knicks at their morning shootaround, but they announced as the game was starting that he was not with the team. Center Joakim Noah said he spoke to Rose after the game and that he was OK.

The 2011 NBA MVP, Rose has played in 33 games for the Knicks this season, averaging 17.3 points. But he had been on the bench for the fourth quarters in the previous two games before Monday.